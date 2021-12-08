Afghans wait and worry at US bases after frantic evacuation
Supreme Court takes up religious rights case from Maine
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Jan. 6 panel threatens contempt vote after Meadows withdraws
Biden, Putin square off as tension grows on Ukraine border
Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit
Senate rejects bipartisan bid to stop $650M Saudi arms sale
Seattle socialist politician faces tight race in recall push
EPA lowers ethanol requirements, citing reduced demand
Biden to withdraw embattled banking regulator nominee
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.