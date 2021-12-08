CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Afghans wait and worry at US bases after frantic evacuation

Supreme Court takes up religious rights case from Maine

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Jan. 6 panel threatens contempt vote after Meadows withdraws

Biden, Putin square off as tension grows on Ukraine border

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Senate rejects bipartisan bid to stop $650M Saudi arms sale

Seattle socialist politician faces tight race in recall push

EPA lowers ethanol requirements, citing reduced demand

Biden to withdraw embattled banking regulator nominee

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

After year-long hiatus, Biden names 230 winners for Presidential Rank Awards

OMB tells agencies to cooperate with IGs overseeing COVID-19 spending

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up