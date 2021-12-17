CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
AP Top Political News at 1:21 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden back in South Carolina to address HBCU, honor Clyburn

Manchin’s child tax credit stance draws criticism back home

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

Power of one: Manchin is singularly halting Biden’s agenda

Biden acknowledges $2T bill stalled, but vows it will pass

Justice Department asks high court to allow vaccine mandate

Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss lawsuit

House subpoenas Meadows contact who pushed false fraud claim

Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China

