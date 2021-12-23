High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements
US delays intelligence center targeting foreign influence
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan
In milestone deal, Proud Boy pleads guilty in Capitol riot
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection
Biden tries COVID cajoling, avoids new decrees that divide
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
White House downplays Secret Service estimate of COVID fraud
McConnell openly courts Manchin to leave Democrats, join GOP
Prosecutors want 4 years for convicted Chicago banker
