AP Top Political News at 12:31 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

US delays intelligence center targeting foreign influence

Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan

In milestone deal, Proud Boy pleads guilty in Capitol riot

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

Biden tries COVID cajoling, avoids new decrees that divide

Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1

White House downplays Secret Service estimate of COVID fraud

McConnell openly courts Manchin to leave Democrats, join GOP

Prosecutors want 4 years for convicted Chicago banker

