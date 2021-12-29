CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
AP Top Political News at 1:13 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

Harry Reid remembered as a fighter, skilled Senate dealmaker

Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders’ charges

Presidents, lawmakers mourn former Senate ‘giant’ Harry Reid

White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

Biden’s new German shepherd draws attention from pup-arazzi

Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19

Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law

In abortion rights debate, Biden doesn’t often use the word

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

DoD is likely missing tens of thousands of hazing incidents, watchdog says

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

