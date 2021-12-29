AP Top Political News at 1:13 a.m. EST

Harry Reid remembered as a fighter, skilled Senate dealmaker
Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders’ charges
Presidents, lawmakers mourn former Senate ‘giant’ Harry Reid
White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents
US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears
Biden’s new German shepherd draws attention from pup-arazzi
Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel
Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19
Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law
In abortion rights debate, Biden doesn’t often use the word
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.