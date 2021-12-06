6 Best TV Shows for Financial Advisors

Money makes great television. Anyone who says money isn’t intertwined with emotion is probably not a financial advisor and clearly…

Anyone who says money isn’t intertwined with emotion is probably not a financial advisor and clearly hasn’t seen modern television. Today’s TV shows are rife with the drama inherent at the intersection of money and sentiment. Perhaps no one can appreciate the ensuing entertainment value of this convergence as much as financial advisors can. From the outlandish to the serious, from the cautionary tale to the educational program, here are six of the best TV shows recommended by financial advisors for financial advisors (plus one movie for good measure).

“Ozark”

If you’ve ever had a bad feeling about a client but dismissed it, you should watch “Ozark.” The show centers around a financial advisor named Marty Byrde who makes the mistake of taking on a client he doesn’t trust. This one fateful decision leads Byrde down a slippery slope into a life of crime. Think: “Breaking Bad” for money laundering. “While the show is entertaining, I think it is unrealistic that Marty’s actions could circumvent (Securities and Exchange Commission) regulations, but that wouldn’t be as entertaining a show,” says Jeff Donham, a senior wealth advisor for the Colony Group, who highly recommends it to any financial advisor into drama and dark comedy. The fourth season of “Ozark” is coming to Netflix on Jan. 21, so advisors have about a month to catch up on the first three seasons.

“Billions”

Any show where “wealth, influence and corruption collide” has to make good television. This Showtime series features hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod, who uses aggressive tactics that frequently cross the line of legality — sparking a cat-and-mouse chase with attorney Chuck Rhoades, who tries to prosecute Axelrod. Inspired by the investigations by a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, some of Axelrod’s tactics derive from real-life financial crimes. Financial advisors may also appreciate the settings, which are often large financial centers. The sixth season is scheduled to release Jan. 23. You can find earlier episodes on Showtime’s website or on Amazon Prime Video.

“Succession”

Succession planning is a common topic of conversation with clients who own their own business. Hopefully, those conversations look nothing like the dramatization in this HBO series. “Succession” features a “highly dysfunctional dynasty” as the CEO of one of the world’s largest media conglomerates contemplates retirement. Meanwhile, his four children pursue their own agendas that seldom align with those of their siblings. It’s money, power, politics and family drama, all rolled into one and definitely worth a watch on HBO Max. Three seasons are already available for viewers.

“Face the Nation”

The best TV shows for financial advisors are shows with a podcast element, says Matthew Rapoport, a senior wealth advisor for the Colony Group. “You can listen to the audio-only version of the show in the car or while exercising,” he says. And if you’re really eager to get to the end, you can even listen at double normal speed. “Face the Nation” is one such show that Rapoport has used to stay updated on current events. The show is one of the longest-running news programs still on the air and features public figures from around the globe joining moderator Margaret Brennan for roundtable discussions. New episodes air every Sunday on CBS and CBS News.

“Meet the Press”

“Meet the Press” has been a feature of Sunday morning television for 70 years. The current iteration features presenter Chuck Todd analyzing the news of the week and interviewing U.S. and world leaders. Like “Face the Nation,” this one comes with a podcast element and Rapoport’s recommendation. You can still tune in on Sunday mornings for live versions of the show on NBC or stream the podcast episodes, which run under 48 minutes, on NBC’s website. Past full episodes and transcripts are also available online.

“WealthTrack”

If you want to take a deep dive into long-term investing while binging television, you need to try “WealthTrack.” Hosted by business journalist Consuelo Mack, the show is devoted to long-term diversified investing of all forms, from stocks and bonds to real estate, insurance and even art and collectibles. Mack has been joined by economists, fund managers and endowment heads. New Yorkers can catch new episodes every Friday evening on channel 21 or Saturday mornings on channel 13. Everyone can catch the replays on the WealthTrack website or YouTube channel.

“Wall Street”

While not a TV show, no list of television for financial advisors is complete without at least a mention of this iconic 1987 movie. Starring Michael Douglas and Charlie Sheen, the movie centers on Sheen as an inexperienced stockbroker who will do anything to get to the top, including convincing Douglas to give Sheen insider trading tips. The moral is quite simply greed is good — or, rather, bad. Levi Anderson, a certified financial planner, accredited asset management specialist and chartered retirement planning counselor at EP Wealth Advisors, considers it a cautionary tale for newer advisors or anyone thinking of getting into the industry. “The benefit of these movies is to see that there really have been, and still are, some bad actors in the industry,” he says. “We need to be aware of what practices to avoid and be aware of unacceptable practices. The downside of these movies is that they romanticize and, at times, celebrate the misbehavior they portray.” If he were new to the industry, he says he’d focus on finding good actors to watch on YouTube or podcasts.

