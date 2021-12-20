20 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Under $50

Despite all the warnings to do your holiday shopping early this year due to supply chain issues, plenty of us…

Despite all the warnings to do your holiday shopping early this year due to supply chain issues, plenty of us are still procrastinating. But whether you’re strapped for cash, you’ve neglected to make a shopping budget or you’ve simply put off getting presents this year, there’s still time to secure thoughtful last-minute Christmas gifts.

However, before you select presents for everyone on your list, you’ll want to do some quick research. For instance, make sure to factor in shipping costs and how long it will take for your orders to be delivered.

In any case, if you’re still shopping, consider these thoughtful, creative and practical last-minute gift ideas under $50 before time runs out.

Telestrations

Price: $28.99 on Amazon

This award-winning game can be a great gift for families. Telestrations, made by the company USAopoly, is a party game that has been described as the visual version of the classic telephone game but with pictures.

Cameo From a Celebrity

Price: Plenty of options for under $50 on Cameo (and plenty for over).

Through the website Cameo, you can gift a customized, celebrity-recorded message. Featured in our list of best virtual and digital gifts, cameos can be pricey, but there are many for under $50. For instance, Fred Stoller, a recognizable character actor who appeared on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” will do one as cheaply as $26. One comedian will roast your recipient for as cheaply as $7. And no shipping is necessarily for this gift; everything is sent over email or text to be downloaded.

Frisco Dog & Cat Cable Knitted Sweater

Price: $11.19 on Chewy.com

Featured on our list of 20 cheap Christmas gift ideas, this cable knitted sweater is a great gift for pet parents.

Chocolate-Covered Fruit

Price: $29.99 on EdibleArrangements.com

Give the gift of food to your epicurean family member or friend. This box features 12 pieces of strawberry, banana and apple dipped in chocolate. Same-day delivery is available on weekends, but the website suggests ordering “further in advance” during busy holiday time periods.

Jumanji Board Game

Price: $19.99 on Target

While the lions, rhinos and crocodiles won’t come to life, kids should get a kick out of this game based on the classic movie.

Magnasonic Projection Alarm Clock With AM/FM Radio

Price: $29.99 on Amazon

For the recipient who likes to be in the know, this alarm clock radio offers features like an indoor temperature and automatic time adjustment, and will even project the time and temperature onto the walls or ceiling.

Pennington Wild Bird Cake

Price: $6.78 from Walmart

If you have somebody in your life who loves birds and feeds them often, this 2-pound gourmet wild bird cake will be a useful and appreciated gift.

Play-Doh Modeling Compound 24-Pack Case

Price: $16.49 from Amazon

Any little kid will likely love this rainbow assortment of Play-Doh, which comes in 3-ounce cans.

Bath Bombs For Kids

Price: $32.99 on Amazon

These bath bombs, each filled with a surprise animal toy, are fun stocking stuffers for youngsters and come in a 12-pack.

Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Blaster Dog Toy

Price: $20.99 from PetSmart

Another great gift for a pet parent, this blaster will take fetch to a whole new level by sending tennis balls 50 feet in the air.

Silpat Perfect Cookie Baking Mat

Price: $21.95 on Amazon

This is a fun and practical present for the baker in your life. It’s a cookie sheet made of fiberglass mesh with circles on it, and you place the cookie dough balls in the circle, resulting in perfect and consistent cookies.

Wahl Clipper Massager

Price: $19.99 from Amazon

This two-speed massager features four attachments, offering gentle and deep massages to relieve tension. If you have any friends or family members with aches and pains, this could be a welcome gift.

Netflix

Price: $25 increments on Amazon

Know anyone new to streaming? These gift cards, available in $25, $50 and higher increments, are valid toward Netflix and can be credited toward the recipient’s account if they already use the service.

Walgreens Canvas Print

Price: $39.99 at Walgreens

Do you have a photo that you think a family member or friend would like? You could upload it onto Walgreens’ website and turn it into a canvas print. Walgreens offers 8-by-10-inch canvas prints, unframed, for $39.99, and an 11-by-14-inch or 12-by-12-inch canvas print is $49.99. The canvas comes with the hardware, so your recipient can hang it on the wall.

Five Below Oreo Cookie Dunk Mug Set

Price: $5 on Five Below

Your giftee will receive what’s called a “cookie cage,” a little holder for Oreos, along with some tongs, so they can dunk the cookies into a mug. Two Oreos are included, so you might want to throw in a package of cookies to go with this present.

Hammer & Axe Back Scratcher Rake

Price: $10 at Kohl’s

If you’re itching to find a creative gift, this is a back scratcher shaped as a rake. Enough said.

Sharper Image Sleep Therapy Sound Soother

Price: $24.99 at JCPenney

Know somebody who struggles with insomnia? This device comes preprogrammed with nature sounds and white noise to block out distractions.

Right to Shower Essential Care Box

Price: $49.99 on Foxblossom

This is a “shower essential” care box, created by the nonprofit The Right to Shower. Your purchase helps support their cause: to build mobile showers for people who are homeless. The kit has several items including body wash, snacks and a water bottle.

Tacky Christmas Sweater Soy Candle

Price: $20 at Macy’s

This candle, which actually has a gingerbread cookie scent, will delight any recipient who enjoys donning their favorite ugly holiday sweater.

Light-Up Terrarium Kit for Kids

Price: $24.99 on Amazon

If you have kids on your list, this is a good one. In the daytime, they can look at the little plants growing inside the terrarium, and at night, it glows, thanks to an LED light.

