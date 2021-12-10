10 Colleges With the Highest In-State Tuition

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

A student at a public college or university may pay less in tuition than a classmate sitting to the right or left due to the distinction between in-state and out-of-state rates.

But even for in-state students, these schools aren’t necessarily cheap. Enrollment at a public institution can come with a high price tag, as the cost of tuition for in-state students has more than tripled at National Universities over the last 20 years.

However, some schools are more expensive than others.

Across all of the 542 ranked public institutions that reported tuition and fees data to U.S. News in an annual survey, the average in-state tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year — including fees but not room and board — was $9,813. Comparably, the 10 priciest public schools for in-state students charged more than double that, with an average cost of $21,426.

Two Regional Universities, which offer bachelor’s degrees, some master’s programs and limited doctoral options, topped the list for highest in-state tuition: the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, at $30,169, and Purdue University–Fort Wayne in Indiana, at $24,919.

The remaining schools are all National Universities, except for the Virginia Military Institute. Tied at No. 67 among National Liberal Arts Colleges, the school charged $19,210 for tuition and fees in 2021-2022. National Liberal Arts Colleges award a large proportion of degrees in the liberal arts fields of study.

Another Virginia school, William & Mary, ranks the highest among National Universities — research-focused institutions that offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees — featured on the list, with tuition costing $23,812.

Three of the most expensive public schools for in-state students are located in Virginia, with representation from other states on the East Coast as well as in the Midwest, South and West.

Below is a list of the 10 ranked public schools where in-state students paid the highest tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. These figures do not include room and board, books, transportation and other costs. Any scholarships or grants a student might receive are also not factored into the data.

Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

