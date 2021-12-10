16 Best Business Schools for an International MBA

Get a cross-cultural education. Earning an MBA in the U.S. doesn’t mean graduates have to stay in this country to…

Get a cross-cultural education.

Earning an MBA in the U.S. doesn’t mean graduates have to stay in this country to work. Some schools allow students to take courses and participate in activities to teach them how to be business leaders abroad as well as domestically. Here are the 16 best business schools for getting an international MBA.

15 (tie). Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 798

U.S. News B-school rank: 12

International edge: Duke offers a 21-month executive MBA program that enrolls students from all over the world and incorporates international residencies.

Learn more about the Fuqua School of Business.

15 (tie). Fordham University (Gabelli) (NY)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 131

U.S. News B-school rank: 64 (tie)

International edge: This school hosts an annual International Business Week, a five-day event that includes lectures and panel discussions about global business issues.

Learn more about the Gabelli School of Business.

13 (tie). American University (Kogod) (DC)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 53

U.S. News B-school rank: 87 (tie)

International edge: MBA students work in collaborative learning groups on international consulting projects that involve conducting business outside the U.S.

Learn more about the Kogod School of Business.

13 (tie). University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 694

U.S. News B-school rank: 18 (tie)

International edge: MBA students can participate in a global immersion program led by the school’s faculty or a one-week international exchange program at a partner university.

Learn more about the Anderson School of Management.

12. University of Southern California (Marshall)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 435

U.S. News B-school rank: 16 (tie)

International edge: MBA students participate in PRIME, a program that focuses on exploring the culture, economy and politics of a region and developing potential solutions to problems within that region.

Learn more about the Marshall School of Business.

11. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 758

U.S. News B-school rank: 13 (tie)

International edge: As part of the MBA Global Semester Exchange Program, students can study abroad for a full term in Barcelona, Hong Kong or another international city.

Learn more about the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

9 (tie). Saint Louis University (Chaifetz) (MO)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 37

U.S. News B-school rank: 72 (tie)

International edge: This 11-month MBA program includes a seven-day international immersion trip, the cost of which is included in the price of tuition.

Learn more about the Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business.

9 (tie). University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 627

U.S. News B-school rank: 7 (tie)

International edge: Students can serve as consultants through the school’s International Business Development program, which specializes in international management consulting.

Learn more about the Haas School of Business at Berkeley.

7 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 1,310

U.S. News B-school rank: 7 (tie)

International edge: The African Business Club, Greater China Society and Latin America Business Association are a few of the student groups available for those interested in business issues abroad.

Learn more about the Columbia Business School.

7 (tie). George Washington University (DC)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 112

U.S. News B-school rank: 53 (tie)

International edge: The full-time global MBA program lasts two years, and one of the required classes focuses on competition in the global economy.

Learn more about the George Washington University School of Business.

6. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): Not provided

U.S. News B-school rank: 2

International edge: Through an exchange partnership with INSEAD Business School, students can study the European and Asian business worlds at INSEAD campuses in France and Singapore.

Learn more about the Wharton School at Penn.

5. New York University (Stern)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 668

U.S. News B-school rank: 10 (tie)

International edge: Stern MBA students who specialize in global business can study emerging financial markets, international social impact strategies, operations in Panama and similar topics.

Learn more about the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at NYU.

4. Georgetown University (McDonough) (DC)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 509

U.S. News B-school rank: 21

International edge: The program includes an international consulting project where students collaborate to find solutions to a problem faced by a company with business operations outside the U.S.

Learn more about the Robert Emmett McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

3. Florida International University

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 49

U.S. News B-school rank: 110-143

International edge: More than half of the faculty and students involved with FIU’s one-year international MBA program are international, and participants may study abroad during their final summer semester.

Learn more about the Florida International University College of Business Administration.

2. Harvard University (MA)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 1,538

U.S. News B-school rank: 5 (tie)

International edge: In the FIELD Global Immersion course, each first-year student is required to develop a new product or service for a global partner organization, which the student usually visits.

Learn more about Harvard Business School.

1. University of South Carolina (Moore)

Number of full-time students (2020-2021): 55

U.S. News B-school rank: 55 (tie)

International edge: Moore offers a language track for its International MBA students, which typically includes an immersion experience in France, Germany or Mexico and requires students to develop foreign language skills.

Learn more about the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

Discover more about getting an MBA.

Learn how to stand out as an MBA applicant, and get our complete rankings of the 2022 Best Business Schools. For more advice on how to select a business school, follow U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

Top international MBA programs

1. University of South Carolina (Moore)

2. Harvard University

3. Florida International University

4. Georgetown University (McDonough)

5. New York University (Stern)

6. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

7 (tie). Columbia University

7 (tie). George Washington University

9 (tie). Saint Louis University (Chaifetz)

9 (tie). University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

11. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

12. University of Southern California (Marshall)

13 (tie). American University (Kogod)

13 (tie). University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

15 (tie). Duke University (Fuqua)

15 (tie). Fordham University (Gabelli)

More from U.S. News

How MBA Students Can Get More International Experience

10 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs

5 Hot Jobs for MBA Graduates

16 Best Business Schools for an International MBA originally appeared on usnews.com