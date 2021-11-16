Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Washington

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Washington last month, showing the best public elementary…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Washington last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including magnet schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the U.S. using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Washington rankings are available for almost 1,500 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Washington

— Cascadia Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Seattle, Washington, with more than 520 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Challenge Elementary is a K-6 school in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, with more than 320 students, 50% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 27-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading.

— Decatur Elementary School is a K-5 school in Seattle, Washington, with about 230 students, 50% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Cherry Crest Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Bellevue, Washington, with about 650 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— Cedar Wood Elementary is a PK-5 school in Bothell, Washington, with about 700 students, 61% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Washington elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Washington

— Northstar Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Kirkland, Washington. It has 90 students, 57% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Stella Schola is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Redmond, Washington. It has almost 90 students, 69% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 28-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— International Community School is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Kirkland, Washington. It has about 430 students, 64% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading.

— CAM Academy is a school serving grades 3-12 in Battle Ground, Washington. It has almost 550 students, 13% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 30-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

— Evergreen Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Redmond, Washington. It has about 650 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 89% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Washington middle schools.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Washington

— Meridian Park Elementary School is a K-6 magnet school in Shoreline, Washington, with almost 750 students, 54% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

— Spokane International Academy is a K-8 magnet school in Spokane, Washington, with about 470 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 51% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

— Jing Mei Elementary School is a PK-5 magnet school in Bellevue, Washington, with about 470 students, 89% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Puesta del Sol Elementary School is a PK-5 magnet school in Bellevue, Washington, with 570 students, 55% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 71% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Washington magnet elementary schools.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Washington

— Environmental & Adventure School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Kirkland, Washington. It has about 140 students, 40% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Renaissance School of Art and Reasoning is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Sammamish, Washington. It has about 90 students, 49% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 26-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Aspire Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Lacey, Washington. It has almost 300 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 71% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Washington magnet middle schools.

