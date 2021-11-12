CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Latest News » Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle…

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Texas

U.S. News & World Report

November 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Texas last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools — including magnet and charter schools — in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the U.S. using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Texas rankings are available for almost 6,200 public elementary and middle schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Texas

William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard is a magnet school for academically gifted students in grades 4-8 in Dallas, Texas. It has about 520 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Windsor Park G/T is a school serving grades 1-5 in Corpus Christi, Texas. It has almost 590 students, 69% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% did so for reading.

Old Union Elementary is a PK-4 school in Southlake, Texas, with more than 470 students, 38% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

Carroll Elementary is a PK-4 school in Southlake, Texas, with more than 640 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

Hudson Elementary is a magnet school serving grades 1-5 in Longview, Texas. It has almost 600 students, 56% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% did so for reading.

[READ: Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Illinois.]

To see more top Texas elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Middle Schools in Texas

William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard is a magnet school for academically gifted students in grades 4-8 in Dallas, Texas. It has about 520 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Spring Branch Academic Institute is a school serving grades 1-10 in Houston, Texas. It has 125 students, 48% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 4-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Irma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School is an all-girls magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Dallas, Texas. It has more than 550 students, 94% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

George B. Dealey Montessori Academy is a magnet PK-8 school in Dallas, Texas, with more than 630 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

T.H. Rogers School is a PK-12 magnet school in Houston, Texas, with more than 1,000 students, 85% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

To see more top Texas middle schools, review the rankings.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Texas

Carver Center is a charter school serving grades 1-6 in Midland, Texas. It has about 530 students, 49% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

Stephen F. Austin State University Charter School is a K-5 charter school in Nacogdoches, Texas, with more than 250 students, 31% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

Westlake Academy is a K-12 charter School in Westlake, Texas, with about 900 students, 40% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

Uplift North Hills Preparatory is a charter K-5 in Irving, Texas, with almost 570 students, 90% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 75% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

Universal Academy — Coppell is a K-12 charter in Coppell, Texas, with more than 1,400 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

To see more top Texas charter elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Texas

Young Women’s Leadership Academy is an all-girls charter school serving grades 6-12 in San Antonio, Texas. It has 525 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in Grand Prairie, Texas. It has about 325 students, 89% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

Westlake Academy is a K-12 charter School in Westlake, Texas, with about 900 students, 40% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

Cornerstone Academy is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Houston, Texas. It has about 370 students, 54% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

Basis San Antonio — Shavano Campus is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in San Antonio, Texas. It has more than 1,000 students, 69% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

To see more top Texas charter middle schools, review the rankings.

[READ: Understanding Charter Schools vs. Public Schools.]

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Texas

William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard is a magnet school for academically gifted students in grades 4-8 in Dallas, Texas. It has about 520 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Hudson Elementary is a magnet school serving grades 1-5 in Longview, Texas. It has almost 600 students, 56% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% did so for reading.

El Magnet at Reagan Elementary is a PK-5 magnet school in Odessa, Texas, with almost 630 students, 68% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

Martha & Josh Morriss Math & Engineering Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Texarkana, Texas, with 360 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

Kimberlin Academy for Excellence is a K-5 magnet school in Garland, Texas, with about 470 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 83% did so for reading.

To see more top Texas magnet elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Texas

William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard is a magnet school for academically gifted students in grades 4-8 in Dallas, Texas. It has about 520 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Irma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School is an all-girls magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Dallas, Texas. It has more than 550 students, 94% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

George B. Dealey Montessori Academy is a magnet PK-8 school in Dallas, Texas, with more than 630 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

T.H. Rogers School is a PK-12 magnet school in Houston, Texas, with more than 1,000 students, 85% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

Dallas Environmental Science Academy is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Dallas, Texas. It has 465 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% did so for reading.

To see more top Texas magnet middle schools, review the rankings.

More from U.S. News

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Virginia

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Florida

How to Evaluate Private Elementary Schools

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Texas originally appeared on usnews.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up