Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Texas

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Texas last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools — including magnet and charter schools — in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the U.S. using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Texas rankings are available for almost 6,200 public elementary and middle schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Texas

— William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard is a magnet school for academically gifted students in grades 4-8 in Dallas, Texas. It has about 520 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Windsor Park G/T is a school serving grades 1-5 in Corpus Christi, Texas. It has almost 590 students, 69% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% did so for reading.

— Old Union Elementary is a PK-4 school in Southlake, Texas, with more than 470 students, 38% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Carroll Elementary is a PK-4 school in Southlake, Texas, with more than 640 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

— Hudson Elementary is a magnet school serving grades 1-5 in Longview, Texas. It has almost 600 students, 56% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% did so for reading.

To see more top Texas elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Middle Schools in Texas

— William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard is a magnet school for academically gifted students in grades 4-8 in Dallas, Texas. It has about 520 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Spring Branch Academic Institute is a school serving grades 1-10 in Houston, Texas. It has 125 students, 48% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 4-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Irma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School is an all-girls magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Dallas, Texas. It has more than 550 students, 94% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

— George B. Dealey Montessori Academy is a magnet PK-8 school in Dallas, Texas, with more than 630 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

— T.H. Rogers School is a PK-12 magnet school in Houston, Texas, with more than 1,000 students, 85% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

To see more top Texas middle schools, review the rankings.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Texas

— Carver Center is a charter school serving grades 1-6 in Midland, Texas. It has about 530 students, 49% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

— Stephen F. Austin State University Charter School is a K-5 charter school in Nacogdoches, Texas, with more than 250 students, 31% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Westlake Academy is a K-12 charter School in Westlake, Texas, with about 900 students, 40% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

— Uplift North Hills Preparatory is a charter K-5 in Irving, Texas, with almost 570 students, 90% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 75% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Universal Academy — Coppell is a K-12 charter in Coppell, Texas, with more than 1,400 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

To see more top Texas charter elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Texas

— Young Women’s Leadership Academy is an all-girls charter school serving grades 6-12 in San Antonio, Texas. It has 525 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

— Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in Grand Prairie, Texas. It has about 325 students, 89% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

— Westlake Academy is a K-12 charter School in Westlake, Texas, with about 900 students, 40% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

— Cornerstone Academy is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Houston, Texas. It has about 370 students, 54% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

— Basis San Antonio — Shavano Campus is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in San Antonio, Texas. It has more than 1,000 students, 69% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

To see more top Texas charter middle schools, review the rankings.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Texas

— William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard is a magnet school for academically gifted students in grades 4-8 in Dallas, Texas. It has about 520 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Hudson Elementary is a magnet school serving grades 1-5 in Longview, Texas. It has almost 600 students, 56% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% did so for reading.

— El Magnet at Reagan Elementary is a PK-5 magnet school in Odessa, Texas, with almost 630 students, 68% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Martha & Josh Morriss Math & Engineering Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Texarkana, Texas, with 360 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Kimberlin Academy for Excellence is a K-5 magnet school in Garland, Texas, with about 470 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 83% did so for reading.

To see more top Texas magnet elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Texas

— William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard is a magnet school for academically gifted students in grades 4-8 in Dallas, Texas. It has about 520 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Irma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School is an all-girls magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Dallas, Texas. It has more than 550 students, 94% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

— George B. Dealey Montessori Academy is a magnet PK-8 school in Dallas, Texas, with more than 630 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

— T.H. Rogers School is a PK-12 magnet school in Houston, Texas, with more than 1,000 students, 85% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

— Dallas Environmental Science Academy is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Dallas, Texas. It has 465 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% did so for reading.

To see more top Texas magnet middle schools, review the rankings.

