Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Pennsylvania

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Pennsylvania last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools — including magnet and charter schools — in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools nationwide using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Pennsylvania rankings are available for almost 2,260 public elementary and middle schools. Here are the top five schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania

— Fairview Elementary School is a K-5 school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with more than 370 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Bower Hill Elementary School is a K-3 school in Venetia, Pennsylvania, with more than 670 students, 8% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Pleasant Valley Elementary School is a K-3 school in Mcmurray, Pennsylvania, with almost 440 students, 8% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Markham Elementary School is a K-5 school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with more than 320 students, 13% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Howard Elementary School is a K-5 school in Howard, Pennsylvania, with about 90 students, 1% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

Top Middle Schools in Pennsylvania

— Julia R. Masterman Secondary School is a magnet school serving grades 5-12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It has more than 1,200 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 24-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. The school is also the top magnet middle school in the state.

— Penn Alexander School is a K-8 school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with more than 570 students, 57% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

— Jefferson Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It has almost 640 students, 14% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 75% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

— The Girard Academic Music Program, often called GAMP, is a magnet school serving grades 5-12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. There are almost 630 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

— Boyce Middle School is a school serving grades 5 and 6 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with more than 600 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania

— Mast Community CS is a K-12 charter school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with almost 1,450 students, 36% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 71% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked charter middle school in the state.

— Souderton CS Collaborative is a K-8 charter school in Souderton, Pennsylvania, with almost 230 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 9-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Philadelphia Academy CS is a K-8 charter school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with almost 1,170 students, 25% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 60% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading. The school is also the fourth-ranked charter middle school in the state.

— York Academy Regional Charter School is a K-10 charter school in York, Pennsylvania, with about 850 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 42% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 60% did so for reading.

— Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School is a K-8 charter school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with more than 950 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 61% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 71% did so for reading. The school is also the fifth-ranked charter middle school in the state.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Pennsylvania

— Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS is a K-8 charter school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with more than 500 students, 93% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 57% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 68% did so for reading.

— Infinity CS is a K-8 charter school in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with more than 250 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Philadelphia Academy CS is a K-8 charter school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with almost 1,170 students, 25% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 60% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked charter elementary school in the state.

— Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School is a K-8 charter school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with more than 950 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 61% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 71% did so for reading. The school is also the fifth-ranked charter elementary school in the state.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania

— Pittsburgh Dilworth K-5 is a PK-5 magnet school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with more than 460 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 54% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Irving Elementary School is a K-6 magnet school in Altoona, Pennsylvania, with more than 350 students, 7% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Pittsburgh Allegheny K-5 is a PK-5 magnet school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with almost 700 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 50% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

— Pittsburgh Montessori K-5 is a PK-5 magnet school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with about 350 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 57% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

— Pittsburgh Carmalt K-8 is a PK-8 school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with almost 570 students, 60% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 32% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 55% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Pennsylvania

— Carver HS is a magnet school serving grades 7-12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It has more than 910 students, 93% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 26-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

— Moss Side Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 5 and 6 in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, with more than 510 students, 50% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 53% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 68% did so for reading.

— Marshall Math Science Academy is a magnet school serving grades 5-8 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It has almost 340 students, 95% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 37% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 68% did so for reading.

