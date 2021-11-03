Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | Md. election results
Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Pennsylvania

U.S. News & World Report

November 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Pennsylvania last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools — including magnet and charter schools — in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools nationwide using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Pennsylvania rankings are available for almost 2,260 public elementary and middle schools. Here are the top five schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania

Fairview Elementary School is a K-5 school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with more than 370 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Bower Hill Elementary School is a K-3 school in Venetia, Pennsylvania, with more than 670 students, 8% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Pleasant Valley Elementary School is a K-3 school in Mcmurray, Pennsylvania, with almost 440 students, 8% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Markham Elementary School is a K-5 school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with more than 320 students, 13% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Howard Elementary School is a K-5 school in Howard, Pennsylvania, with about 90 students, 1% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Pennsylvania elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Pennsylvania

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School is a magnet school serving grades 5-12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It has more than 1,200 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 24-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. The school is also the top magnet middle school in the state.

Penn Alexander School is a K-8 school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with more than 570 students, 57% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

Jefferson Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It has almost 640 students, 14% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 75% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

The Girard Academic Music Program, often called GAMP, is a magnet school serving grades 5-12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. There are almost 630 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

Boyce Middle School is a school serving grades 5 and 6 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with more than 600 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Pennsylvania middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania

Mast Community CS is a K-12 charter school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with almost 1,450 students, 36% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 71% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked charter middle school in the state.

Souderton CS Collaborative is a K-8 charter school in Souderton, Pennsylvania, with almost 230 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 9-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

Philadelphia Academy CS is a K-8 charter school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with almost 1,170 students, 25% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 60% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading. The school is also the fourth-ranked charter middle school in the state.

York Academy Regional Charter School is a K-10 charter school in York, Pennsylvania, with about 850 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 42% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 60% did so for reading.

Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School is a K-8 charter school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with more than 950 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 61% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 71% did so for reading. The school is also the fifth-ranked charter middle school in the state.

To see more, review the rankings of top Pennsylvania charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Pennsylvania

Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS is a K-8 charter school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with more than 500 students, 93% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 57% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 68% did so for reading.

Infinity CS is a K-8 charter school in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with more than 250 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

Philadelphia Academy CS is a K-8 charter school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with almost 1,170 students, 25% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 60% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked charter elementary school in the state.

To see more, review the rankings of top Pennsylvania charter middle schools.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Dilworth K-5 is a PK-5 magnet school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with more than 460 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 54% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

Irving Elementary School is a K-6 magnet school in Altoona, Pennsylvania, with more than 350 students, 7% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

Pittsburgh Allegheny K-5 is a PK-5 magnet school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with almost 700 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 50% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

Pittsburgh Montessori K-5 is a PK-5 magnet school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with about 350 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 57% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

Pittsburgh Carmalt K-8 is a PK-8 school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with almost 570 students, 60% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 32% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 55% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Pennsylvania magnet elementary schools.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Pennsylvania

The Girard Academic Music Program, often called GAMP, is a magnet school serving grades 5-12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. There are almost 630 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading. The school is also the fourth-ranked middle school in the state.

Carver HS is a magnet school serving grades 7-12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It has more than 910 students, 93% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 26-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

Moss Side Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 5 and 6 in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, with more than 510 students, 50% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 53% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 68% did so for reading.

Marshall Math Science Academy is a magnet school serving grades 5-8 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It has almost 340 students, 95% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 37% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 68% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Pennsylvania magnet middle schools.

