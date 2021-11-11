Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Oregon

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Oregon last month, showing the best public elementary…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Oregon last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Oregon rankings are available for more than 850 public elementary and middle schools, including charter schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Oregon

— Findley Elementary is a K-5 school in Portland, Oregon, with 640 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

— Jacob Wismer Elementary School is a K-5 school in Portland, Oregon, with 725 students, 72% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Westridge Elementary School is a K-5 school in Lake Oswego, Oregon, with 460 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

— Highland School at Kenwood Elementary School is a K-5 school in Bend, Oregon, with 390 students, 5% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Forest Hills Elementary School is a K-5 school in Lake Oswego, Oregon, with more than 430 students, 23% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Oregon elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Oregon

— Winterhaven School is a K-8 school in Portland, Oregon, with about 300 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% did so for reading.

— International School of Beaverton is a school serving grades 6-12 in Beaverton, Oregon. It has about 850 students, 61% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

— Laurel Ridge Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Sherwood, Oregon. It has about 540 students, 21% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 24-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Lake Oswego Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Lake Oswego, Oregon. It has about 860 students, 30% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— West Sylvan Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Portland, Oregon. It has about 830 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 75% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Oregon middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Oregon

— Le Monde French Immersion Public Charter School is a K-8 charter school in Portland, Oregon. It has about 370 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Sand Ridge Charter School is a K-8 charter school in Lebanon, Oregon, with about 340 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

— Inavale Community Partners (Muddy Creek Charter School) is a K-5 charter school in Corvallis, Oregon. It has about 120 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 75% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

— Arco Iris Spanish Immersion School is a K-8 charter school in Beaverton, Oregon, with about 430 students, 55% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 69% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Emerson School is a K-5 charter school in Portland, Oregon, with about 140 students, 30% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Oregon charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Oregon

— Howard Street Charter is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Salem, Oregon. It has about 180 students, 24% of whom are students of color. Fifty-seven percent of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— The Valley School of Southern Oregon is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Medford, Oregon. It has about 120 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 33-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Sand Ridge Charter School is a K-8 charter school in Lebanon, Oregon, with about 340 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

— Jane Goodall Environmental Middle Charter School is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Salem, Oregon. It has about 100 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

— Alliance Charter Academy is a K-12 charter school in Oregon City, Oregon. It has about 390 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 67% did so for reading.

To see more, review our rankings for top Oregon charter middle schools.

