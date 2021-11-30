CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Oklahoma

U.S. News & World Report

November 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for more than 1,000 K-8 public schools in Oklahoma, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Oklahoma

Parkland Elementary School is a PK-3 school in Yukon, Oklahoma, with about 440 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

Clegern Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Edmond, Oklahoma, with 445 students, 26% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

Schwartz Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with 325 students, 28% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

Bixby North Elementary School is a PK-3 school in Bixby, Oklahoma, with about 690 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

Westwood Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with about 670 students, 30% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Oklahoma elementary schools and top Oklahoma charter elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Oklahoma

Sadler Arts Academy is a K-8 school in Muskogee, Oklahoma, with about 360 students, 66% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

Pioneer Public School is a PK-8 school in Chickasha, Oklahoma, with about 390 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 66% did so for reading.

Oakdale Public School is a PK-8 school in Edmond, Oklahoma, with about 680 students, 22% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 69% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 67% did so for reading.

Chisholm Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Enid, Oklahoma, with about 290 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 66% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 60% did so for reading.

Brink Junior High School is a school serving grades 7 and 8 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with about 640 students, 54% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 57% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Oklahoma middle schools and top Oklahoma charter middle schools.

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Oklahoma originally appeared on usnews.com

