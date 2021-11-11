Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Ohio

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Ohio last month, showing the best public elementary…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Ohio last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the U.S. using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Ohio rankings are available for more than 2,400 public elementary and middle schools, including charter schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Ohio

— Parkside Elementary School is a K-4 school in Solon, Ohio, with more than 500 students, 57% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading.

— Wells Academy is a PK-4 school in Steubenville, Ohio, with about 300 students, 36% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— West Boulevard Elementary School is a K-3 school in Youngstown, Ohio, with almost 400 students, 30% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Isham Memorial Elementary School is a K-4 school in Wadsworth, Ohio, with about 380 students, 7% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Pugliese Elementary West is a PK-4 school in Steubenville, Ohio, with about 480 students, 26% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Ohio elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Ohio

— School of Innovation is a school serving grades 3-9 in Willoughby, Ohio. It has more than 500 students, 17% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading.

— Orchard Middle School is a school serving grades 5-6 in Solon, Ohio. It has more than 670 students, 47% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

— Columbus Preparatory Academy is a K-12 charter school in Columbus, Ohio, with more than 830 students, 64% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Mariemont Junior High School is a school serving grades 7-8 in Cincinnati, Ohio. It has about 230 students, 6% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 93% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— Solon Middle School is a school serving grades 7-8 in Solon, Ohio. It has about 700 students, 47% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Ohio middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Ohio

— Columbus Preparatory Academy is a K-12 charter school in Columbus, Ohio, with more than 830 students, 64% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Menlo Park Academy is a K-8 charter school in Cleveland, Ohio, with about 570 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

— Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary is a K-4 charter school in Cleveland, Ohio, with about 290 students, 50% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— United Preparatory Academy is a K-5 charter school in Columbus, Ohio, with about 300 students, 81% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Wings Academy 1 is a K-8 charter school in Cleveland, Ohio, with about 230 students, 100% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 67% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Ohio charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Ohio

— Columbus Preparatory Academy is a K-12 charter school in Columbus, Ohio, with more than 830 students, 64% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Menlo Park Academy is a K-8 charter school in Cleveland, Ohio, with about 570 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

— Constellation Schools: Elyria Community is a K-8 charter school in Elyria, Ohio, with 460 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

— The Richland School of Academic Arts is a K-8 charter school in Ontario, Ohio, with almost 350 students, 51% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 67% did so for reading.

— Cornerstone Academy Community School is a K-10 charter school in Westerville, Ohio, with almost 890 students, 80% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Ohio charter middle schools.

