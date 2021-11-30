CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Missouri

U.S. News & World Report

November 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Missouri last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter and magnet schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Missouri rankings are available for almost 1,500 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Missouri

Mallinckrodt A.B.I. Elementary is a PK-5 magnet school in St. Louis, Missouri, with about 330 students, 26% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

Kennard/Classical Jr. Academy is a PK-5 magnet school in St. Louis, Missouri, with about 320 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

Richland Elementary is a PK-6 school in Essex, Missouri, with about 170 students, 15% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 24-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

Helena Elementary is a K-5 school in Helena, Missouri, with 100 students, 8% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

McKelvey Elementary is a K-5 school in Maryland Heights, Missouri, with about 670 students, 70% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 83% did so for reading.

Top Middle Schools in Missouri

Central High is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Springfield, Missouri, with more than 1,700 students, 31% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 35% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 58% did so for reading.

McKinley Classical Leadership Academy is a school serving grades 6-12 in St. Louis, Missouri, with about 650 students, 55% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

Francis Howell Middle is a school serving grades 6-8 in St. Charles, Missouri, with about 860 students, 17% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 71% did so for reading.

Wydown Middle is a school serving grades 6-8 in Clayton, Missouri, with almost 680 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 71% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

North Kirkwood Middle is a school serving grades 6-8 in Kirkwood, Missouri. It has about 640 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 68% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Missouri

Académie Lafayette-Cherry is a K-5 charter school in Kansas City, Missouri, with about 300 students, 47% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

Académie Lafayette-Oak is a K-5 charter school in Kansas City, Missouri, with about 550 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 57% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 63% did so for reading.

Crossroads — Central Street is a PK-6 charter school in Kansas City, Missouri, with about 380 students, 61% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 52% did so for reading.

North Side Community School is a PK-4 charter school in St. Louis, Missouri, with about 400 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 47% did so for reading.

Gateway Science Academy of St. Louis is a K-5 charter school in St. Louis, Missouri, with about 420 students, 26% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 48% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 59% did so for reading.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Missouri

Ewing Marion Kauffman Middle is a charter school serving grades 5-8 in St. Louis, Missouri, with about 800 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 50% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 44% did so for reading.

University Academy — Middle is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Kansas City, Missouri, with about 240 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 42% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 50% did so for reading.

South City is a PK-8 charter school in St. Louis, Missouri, with 825 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 27% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 30% did so for reading.

Premier Charter School is a PK-8 charter school in St. Louis, Missouri, with almost 1,000 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 32% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 39% did so for reading.

Crossroads Preparatory Academy is a charter school serving grades 7-11 in Kansas City, Missouri. It has about 240 students, 80% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 27% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 42% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Missouri

Border Star Montessori is a PK-6 magnet school in Kansas City, Missouri, with about 365 students, 55% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 47% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 57% did so for reading.

John T. Hartman Elementary is a PK-6 magnet school in Kansas City, Missouri, with about 380 students, 91% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 45% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 32% did so for reading.

Foreign Language Academy is a PK-8 magnet school in Kansas City, Missouri. It has about 700 students, 89% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 26% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 36% did so for reading.

