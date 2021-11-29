Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Minnesota

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Minnesota last month, showing the best public elementary…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Minnesota last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter and magnet schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Minnesota rankings are available for almost 1,300 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Minnesota

—Gate 4/5 is a school serving grades 4 and 5 in Stillwater, Minnesota, with 55 students, 22% of whom are students of color. Ninety-five percent of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

—St. Croix Preparatory Academy Lower is a K-4 charter school in Stillwater, Minnesota, with about 450 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

—Atheneum Elementary is a school serving grades 2-5 in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. It has about 120 students, 35% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 30-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

—Jie Ming Mandarin Immersion Academy is a K-5 magnet school in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with about 370 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

—Lake Harriet Upper School is a school serving grades 4-8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with about 600 students, 17% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% did so for reading.

Top Middle Schools in Minnesota

—Nova Classical Academy Upper School is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with about 540 students, 33% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

—Minnetonka West Middle is a school serving grades 6-8 in Excelsior, Minnesota, with 1,250 students, 17% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

—St. Croix Preparatory Academy Middle is a charter school serving grades 5-8 in Stillwater, Minnesota, with about 370 students, 23% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% did so for reading.

—Minnetonka East Middle is a school serving grades 6-8 in Minnetonka, Minnesota, with about 1,325 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 81% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

—Grandview Middle School is a school serving grades 5-7 in Mound, Minnesota, with about 550 students, 14% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% did so for reading.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Minnesota

—St. Croix Preparatory Academy Lower is a K-4 charter school in Stillwater, Minnesota, with about 450 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

—Eagle Ridge Academy Lower School is a K-5 charter school in Minnetonka, Minnesota, with about 830 students, 72% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 89% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

—Seven Hills Preparatory Academy is a K-5 charter school in Bloomington, Minnesota, with about 560 students, 40% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

—Nova Classical Academy Lower School is a K-5 charter school in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with about 480 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

—Aspen Academy is a K-8 charter school in Savage, Minnesota, with about 600 students, 33% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 74% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Minnesota

—Nova Classical Academy Upper School is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with about 540 students, 33% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

—St. Croix Preparatory Academy Middle is a charter school serving grades 5-8 in Stillwater, Minnesota, with about 370 students, 23% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% did so for reading.

—Yinghua Academy is a K-8 charter school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with about 830 students, 47% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

—Twin Cities German Immersion Charter is a K-8 charter school in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with about 580 students, 14% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

—Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Minnetonka, Minnesota, with about 570 students, 48% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 74% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Minnesota

—Jie Ming Mandarin Immersion Academy is a K-5 magnet school in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with about 370 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

—Armatage Elementary is a PK-5 magnet school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with about 600 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

—Capitol Hill Gifted and Talented Magnet is a magnet school serving grades 1-8 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with more than 1,225 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 63% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

—Weaver Lake Science, Math & Tech School is a PK-5 magnet school in Maple Grove, Minnesota, with about 650 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 71% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

—Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts and Science is a K-5 magnet school in Eagan, Minnesota, with about 740 students, 57% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 75% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Minnesota

—Capitol Hill Gifted and Talented Magnet is a magnet school serving grades 1-8 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with more than 1,225 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 63% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

—Heritage E-STEM Magnet School is a magnet school serving grades 5-8 in West Saint Paul, Minnesota. It has about 820 students, 53% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 49% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

—Central Middle is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. It has about 440 students, 26% of whom are students of color. Fifty-nine percent of students scored at or above the proficient level for math and 63% did so for reading.

—Open World Learning Secondary is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with about 460 students, 45% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 44% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 63% did so for reading.

—Worthington 518 VIBE is a K-12 online magnet school in Worthington, Minnesota, with 610 students, 15% of whom are students of color. Thirty-seven percent of students scored at or above the proficient level for math and 61% did so for reading.

