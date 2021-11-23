Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Michigan

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Michigan last month, showing the best public elementary…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Michigan last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter and magnet schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Michigan rankings are available for almost 2,100 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Michigan

— Webster Elementary School is a magnet school serving grades 1-6 in Livonia, Michigan. It has about 290 students, 30% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading.

— Gallimore Elementary School is a PK-5 magnet school in Canton, Michigan, with about 350 students, 63% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% did so for reading.

— Brown Elementary School is a K-4 school in Byron Center, Michigan, with 555 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— Handley School is a PK-5 magnet school in Saginaw, Michigan, with 315 students, 63% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Angell Schoolis a K-5 school in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with about 360 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Michigan elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Michigan

— Middle School Mathematics Science Technology Center is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Warren, Michigan. It has 80 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 6-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Dearborn STEM Middle Schoolis a school serving grades 6-8 in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. It has 170 students, 3% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academyis a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Saginaw, Michigan. It has 465 students, 46% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% did so for reading.

Boulan Park Middle Schoolis a school serving grades 6-8 in Troy, Michigan, with about 890 students, 66% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

— Achieve Charter Academy is a K-8 charter school in Canton, Michigan, with about 790 students, 77% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Michigan middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Michigan

— Cross Creek Charter Academyis a K-8 charter school in Byron Center, Michigan. It has about 780 students, 35% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 68% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

—Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy is a K-8 charter school in Plymouth, Michigan. It has about 770 students, 67% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 74% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% did so for reading.

South Arbor Charter Academyis a K-8 charter school in Ypsilanti, Michigan, with 790 students, 48% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

— Chandler Woods Charter Academyis a PK-8 charter school in Belmont, Michigan, with 785 students, 9% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 75% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

South Canton Scholars Charter Academyis a K-8 charter school in Canton, Michigan, with 785 students, 68% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Michigan charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Michigan

— Achieve Charter Academy is a K-8 charter school in Canton, Michigan, with about 790 students, 77% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

— South Arbor Charter Academyis a K-8 charter school in Ypsilanti, Michigan, with 790 students, 48% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

— Canton Charter Academy is a K-8 charter school in Canton, Michigan, with about 720 students, 74% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 69% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

— Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy is a K-8 charter school in Plymouth, Michigan. It has about 770 students, 67% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 74% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% did so for reading.

— South Canton Scholars Charter Academyis a K-8 charter school in Canton, Michigan, with 785 students, 68% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Michigan charter middle schools.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Michigan

Hemmeter Elementary Schoolis a PK-5 magnet school in Saginaw, Michigan, with 320 students, 22% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

— Harlan Elementary School is a K-5 magnet school in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, with about 430 students, 15% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Michigan magnet elementary schools.

Magnet Middle Schools in Michigan

East Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Plymouth, Michigan. It has about 750 students, 49% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 70% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

— Birmingham Covington Schoolis a magnet school serving grades 3-8 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. It has about 650 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

University Middle School Academyis a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Lathrup Village, Michigan. It has about 180 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 40-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Michigan magnet middle schools.

