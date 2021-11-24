Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Indiana

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Indiana last month, showing the best public elementary…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Indiana last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter and magnet schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Indiana rankings are available for more than 1,400 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Indiana

— Northpoint Elementary School is a K-5 school in Granger, Indiana, with about 600 students, 33% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Lincoln Elementary School is a K-5 school in Brownsburg, Indiana, with 540 students, 30% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

— Prairie Vista Elementary School is a K-5 school in Granger, Indiana, with more than 550 students, 23% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

— Cardinal Elementary School is a K-5 school in Brownsburg, Indiana, with about 600 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 83% did so for reading.

— Eden Elementary School is a K-3 school in Greenfield, Indiana, with about 170 students, 7% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

Top Middle Schools in Indiana

— Creekside Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Carmel, Indiana, with about 1,280 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 81% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

— Merle Sidener Gifted Academy is a school serving grades 2-8 in Indianapolis, Indiana, with about 360 students, 52% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

— Center for Inquiry School 84 is a K-8 school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with almost 450 students, 16% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

— Discovery Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Granger, Indiana, with almost 890 students, 25% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 74% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Brownsburg West Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Brownsburg, Indiana, with 945 students, 27% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Indiana

— Discovery Charter School is a K-8 charter school in Porter, Indiana, with about 540 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 64% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 66% did so for reading.

— Paramount Community Heights is a K-5 charter school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with 135 students, 88% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 75% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

— Paramount Brookside is a K-8 charter school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with about 800 students, 76% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 69% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

— Tindley Genesis Academy is a K-6 charter school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with about 470 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 57% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 47% did so for reading.

— Christel House Academy South is a K-12 charter school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with about 670 students, 69% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 37% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 39% did so for reading.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Indiana

— Paramount Brookside is a K-8 charter school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with about 800 students, 76% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 69% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

— The Bloomington Project School is a K-8 charter school in Bloomington, Indiana, with about 280 students, 25% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 70% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

— Rock Creek Community Academy is a K-12 charter school in Sellersburg, Indiana, with 550 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 56% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 55% did so for reading.

— IN Math & Science Academy is a K-8 charter school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with about 570 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 43% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 37% did so for reading.

— Irvington Community School is a K-12 charter school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with more than 1,000 students, 34% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 28-to-1; 36% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 46% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Indiana

— Fred H Croninger Elementary School is a K-5 magnet school in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with 645 students, 30% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 68% did so for reading.

— Forest Glen Elementary School is a PK-6 magnet school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with about 770 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 25-to-1; 70% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 64% did so for reading.

— George Washington Carver School 87 is a PK-8 magnet school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with 385 students, 75% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 47% did so for reading.

— Weisser Park Elementary School is a magnet school serving grades 1-5 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It has 615 students, 61% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 56% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 47% did so for reading.

— Lake Hills Elementary School is a K-6 magnet school in Michigan City, Indiana, with almost 480 students, 79% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 47% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 32% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Indiana

— Memorial Park Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with about 600 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 45% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 48% did so for reading.

— Center for Inquiry School 2 is a K-8 magnet school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with about 450 students, 30% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 50% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 58% did so for reading.

— Rousseau McClellan School 91 is a PK-8 magnet school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with about 570 students, 50% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 39% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 40% did so for reading.

— Jeff H Towles Intermediate School is a magnet school serving grades 1-8 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with about 600 students, 60% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 36% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 41% did so for reading.

— Edison School of the Arts 47 is a K-8 magnet school in Indianapolis, Indiana, with about 630 students, 85% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 25% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 29% did so for reading.

