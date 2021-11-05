Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Illinois

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Illinois last month, showing the best public elementary…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Illinois last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools — including magnet and charter schools — in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools nationwide using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Illinois rankings are available for almost 2,780 public elementary and middle schools. Here are the top five schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Illinois

— Skinner North Elementary School is a K-8 school in Chicago, Illinois, with almost 540 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 93% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

— Lenart Elementary Regional Gifted Center is a PK-8 magnet school in Chicago, Illinois, with more than 280 students, 85% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Decatur Classical Elementary School is a K-6 magnet school in Chicago, Illinois, with more than 280 students, 56% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Edison Elementary Regional Gifted Center is a K-8 magnet school in Chicago, Illinois, with more than 260 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Meadow Glens Elementary School is a K-5 school in Naperville, Illinois, with more than 490 students, 48% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

Top Middle Schools in Illinois

— Young Magnet High School is a magnet school serving grades 7-12 in Chicago, Illinois. It has almost 2,200 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 93% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

— Thurgood Marshall School serves grades 5-8 in Rockford, Illinois. It has more than 490 students, 35% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— Lane Technical High School is a magnet school serving grades 7-12 in Chicago, Illinois, with 4,500 students, 61% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Edison Elementary Regional Gifted Center is a K-8 magnet school in Chicago, Illinois, with more than 260 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Skinner North Elementary School is a K-8 school in Chicago, Illinois, with almost 540 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 93% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Illinois

— Horizon Science Academy — McKinley Park is a K-12 charter school in Chicago, Illinois, with almost 820 students, 93% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 42% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 45% did so for reading.

— Acero Charter — SPC Zizumbo Campus is a K-8 charter school in Chicago, Illinois, with 620 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 28% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 35% did so for reading.

— LEARN Charter — Excel Campus is a K-6 charter school in Chicago, Illinois, with 455 students, 100% of whom are students of color; 32% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 38% did so for reading.

— CICS — Avalon/South Shore Campus is a K-8 charter school in Chicago, Illinois, with almost 450 students, 100% of whom are students of color; 29% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 42% did so for reading.

— CICS — Basil Campus is a K-8 charter school in Chicago, Illinois, with almost 600 students, 100% of whom are students of color; 30% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 31% did so for reading.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Illinois

— Horizon Science Academy — McKinley Park is a K-12 charter school in Chicago, Illinois, with almost 820 students, 93% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 42% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 45% did so for reading.

— Prairie Crossing Charter School is a K-8 charter school in Grayslake, Illinois, with more than 430 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 57% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 54% did so for reading.

— Locke A Elementary Charter Academy is a K-8 charter school in Chicago, Illinois, with 430 students, 100% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 27% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 44% did so for reading.

— CICS — Avalon/South Shore Campus is a K-8 charter in Chicago, Illinois, with almost 450 students, 100% of whom are students of color; 29% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 42% did so for reading.

— Acero Charter — Rufino Tamayo Campus is a K-8 charter school in Chicago, Illinois, with almost 290 students, 100% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 27% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 37% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Illinois

— Lenart Elementary Regional Gifted Center is a PK-8 magnet school in Chicago, Illinois, with more than 280 students, 85% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Decatur Classical Elementary School is a K-6 magnet school in Chicago, Illinois, with more than 280 students, 56% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Edison Elementary Regional Gifted Center is a K-8 magnet school in Chicago, Illinois, with more than 260 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Iles Elementary School is a magnet school serving grades 1-8 in Springfield, Illinois. It has about 400 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 89% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 86% did so for reading.

— McDade Elementary Classical School is a K-6 magnet school in Chicago, Illinois, with almost 180 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Illinois

— Young Magnet High School is a magnet school serving grades 7-12 in Chicago, Illinois. It has almost 2,200 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 93% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

— Lane Technical High School is a magnet school serving grades 7-12 in Chicago, Illinois, with 4,500 students, 61% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Edison Elementary Regional Gifted Center is a K-8 magnet school in Chicago, Illinois, with more than 260 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Washington Gifted School is a magnet school serving grades 5-8 in Peoria, Illinois. It has more than 300 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 76% did so for reading.

— Hawthorne Elementary Scholastic Academy is a K-8 magnet school in Chicago, Illinois, with almost 570 students, 49% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 75% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

