Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Connecticut

U.S. News & World Report released nationwide rankings for more than 61,000 K-8 schools this month, showing the top public, charter and magnet elementary and middle schools across the country.

The rankings, which evaluated schools according to performance on state tests, provide data on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important information. Rankings in Connecticut are available for more than 750 public, charter and magnet elementary and middle schools across the state.

Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Connecticut

— Booth Free School is a K-5 school in Roxbury, Connecticut, with about 70 students, 8% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 6-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— South School is a K-4 school in New Canaan, Connecticut, with about 540 students, 21% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

— Stamford Charter School for Excellence is a PK-5 charter school in Stamford, Connecticut, with almost 400 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Riverside School is a K-5 school in Riverside, Connecticut, with almost 460 students, 23% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Sherman School is a K-5 school in Fairfield, Connecticut, with more than 420 students, 13% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

To see more top Connecticut elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Middle Schools in Connecticut

— House of Arts Letters and Science (HALS) Academy is a school serving grades 6-8 in New Britain, Connecticut, with more than 150 students, 65% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Saxe Middle School is a school serving grades 5-8 in New Canaan, Connecticut. It has more than 1,300 students, 19% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

— Eastern Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Riverside, Connecticut. It has more than 860 students, 32% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Hillcrest Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Trumbull, Connecticut. It has almost 760 students, 30% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 86% did so for reading.

— Middlesex Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Darien, Connecticut. It has almost 1,160 students, 15% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

To see more top Connecticut middle schools, review the rankings.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Connecticut

— Stamford Charter School for Excellence is a PK-5 charter school in Stamford, Connecticut, with almost 400 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Achievement First Bridgeport Academy is a K-12 charter school in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with more than 1,100 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 51% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 63% did so for reading.

— Achievement First Hartford Academy is a K-12 charter school in Hartford, Connecticut, with about 1,170 students, 100% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 53% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 58% did so for reading.

— Elm City College Preparatory School is a K-12 charter school in New Haven, Connecticut, with about 770 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 58% did so for reading.

— Brass City Charter School is a PK-7 charter school in Waterbury, Connecticut, with about 330 students, 91% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 57% did so for reading.

To see more top Connecticut charter elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Connecticut

— Elm City College Preparatory School is a K-12 charter school in New Haven, Connecticut, with about 770 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 58% did so for reading.

— Achievement First Hartford Academy is a K-12 charter school in Hartford, Connecticut, with about 1,170 students, 100% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 53% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 58% did so for reading.

— Amistad Academy is a K-12 charter school in New Haven, Connecticut, with about 1,100 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 47% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 55% did so for reading.

— Achievement First Bridgeport Academy is a K-12 charter school in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with more than 1,100 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 51% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 63% did so for reading.

— Park City Prep Charter School is a charter school serving grades 5-8 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It has about 360 students, 95% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 33% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 48% did so for reading.

To see more top Connecticut charter middle schools, review the rankings.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Connecticut

— Western CT Academy for International Studies is a K-5 magnet school in Danbury, Connecticut, with 365 students, 52% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Multicultural Magnet School is a K-8 magnet school in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with about 470 students, 77% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 53% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 66% did so for reading.

— Rotella Interdistrict Magnet School is a PK-5 magnet school in Waterbury, Connecticut, with more than 600 students, 66% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 54% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 67% did so for reading.

— Strawberry Hill (an extension of Rogers International School) is a K-4 magnet school in Stamford, Connecticut, with more than 520 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

— Ana Grace Academy of the Arts Elementary School is a PK-5 magnet school in Avon, Connecticut, with about 480 students, 78% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

To see more top Connecticut magnet elementary schools, review the rankings.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Connecticut

— Rogers International School is a K-8 magnet school in Stamford, Connecticut, with 840 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 60% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 63% did so for reading.

— STEM Magnet at Annie Fisher School is a K-8 magnet school in Hartford, Connecticut, with almost 340 students, 85% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 50% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 63% did so for reading.

— Engineering and Science University Magnet School is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in West Haven, Connecticut. It has almost 600 students, 68% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 53% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 63% did so for reading.

— Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy is a K-8 magnet school in North Windham, Connecticut. It has about 550 students, 52% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 55% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 60% did so for reading.

— Multicultural Magnet School is a K-8 magnet school in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with about 470 students, 77% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 53% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 66% did so for reading.

To see more top Connecticut magnet middle schools, review the rankings.

