Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in California

U.S. News & World Report released nationwide rankings for K-8 public schools last month showing the top public elementary and middle schools, including magnet and charter schools, in each state.

The rankings evaluated more than 61,000 schools across the country using performance on state tests, and they provide information such as school size and other data. Rankings in California are available for almost 7,100 public elementary and middle schools across the state, from Cupertino to La Jolla.

Here are the top five schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in California

— North Star Academy is a magnet school serving grades 3-8 in Redwood City, California. It has 535 students, 52% of whom are students of color; 96% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% of whom did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked magnet elementary school and the third-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

— La Jolla Elementary is a K-5 school in La Jolla, California, with almost 600 students, about 34% of whom are students of color; 95% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% of whom did so for reading.

— William Faria Elementary is a K-5 school in Cupertino, California, with more than 690 students, about 99% of whom are students of color; 97% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% of whom did so for reading.

— Manchester GATE is a magnet school serving grades 2-6 in Fresno, California, with 700 students, 75% of whom are students of color; 94% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% of whom did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked magnet elementary school in the state.

— White Oaks Elementary is a K-3 charter school in San Carlos, California, with 310 students, 44% of whom are students of color; 98% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% of whom did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked charter elementary school in the state.

To see more, review the rankings of top California elementary schools.

[READ: How to Evaluate Private Elementary Schools.]

Top Middle Schools in California

— Petaluma Accelerated Charter is a charter magnet school serving grades 7-8 in Petaluma, California, with almost 115 students, about 30% of whom are students of color; 98% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% of whom did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked charter and magnet middle school in the state.

— Whitney High School is a school serving grades 7-12 in Cerritos, California, with 1,015 students, 96% of whom are students of color; 98% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% of whom did so for reading.

— Science Academy STEM Magnet is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in North Hollywood, California. It has 325 students, 56% of whom are students of color; 100% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% of whom did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

— Oxford Academy is a school serving grades 7-12 in Cypress, California, with more than 1,270 students, about 93% of whom are students of color; 96% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% of whom did so for reading.

— Elkhorn is a school serving grades 4-8 in Stockton, California, with almost 270 students, about 78% of whom are students of color; 94% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% of whom did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top California middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in California

— White Oaks Elementary is a K-3 charter school in San Carlos, California, with 310 students, 44% of whom are students of color; 98% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% of whom did so for reading. The school is also the fifth-ranked elementary school overall in the state.

— Yu Ming Charter is a K-8 charter school in Oakland, California, with almost 490 students, about 92% of whom are students of color; 94% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% of whom did so for reading.

— Canyon Charter Elementary is a K-5 charter school in Santa Monica, California, with 400 students, 29% of whom are students of color; 91% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% of whom did so for reading.

— Bellevue-Santa Fe Charter is a K-6 charter school in San Luis Obispo, California, with more than 160 students, about 25% of whom are students of color; 92% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% of whom did so for reading.

— Elevate is a K-5 charter school in San Diego, California, with 320 students, 60% of whom are students of color; 87% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% of whom did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top California charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in California

— Petaluma Accelerated Charter is a charter magnet school serving grades 7-8 in Petaluma, California, with almost 115 students, about 30% of whom are students of color; 98% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% of whom did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked middle school overall and the top-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

— Bullis Charter is a K-8 charter school in Los Altos, California, with almost 1,040 students, about 77% of whom are students of color; 91% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% of whom did so for reading.

— Orange County School of the Arts, often called OCSA, is a charter school serving grades 7-12 in Santa Ana, California, with more than 2,200 students, about 65% of whom are students of color; 81% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% of whom did so for reading.

— Hollister Prep is a K-8 charter school in Hollister, California, with more than 540 students, about 88% of whom are students of color; 72% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% of whom did so for reading.

— Western Center Academy is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in Hemet, California, with 712 students, 59% of whom are students of color; 76% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% of whom did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top California charter middle schools.

[READ: How to Get Into a Magnet School.]

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in California

— North Star Academy is a magnet school serving grades 3-8 in Redwood City, California. It has 535 students, 52% of whom are students of color; 96% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% of whom did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked elementary school overall and the third-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

— Manchester GATE is a magnet school serving grades 2-6 in Fresno, California, with 700 students, 75% of whom are students of color; 94% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% of whom did so for reading. The school is also the fourth-ranked elementary school overall in the state.

— Wonderland Avenue Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Los Angeles, California, with more than 490 students, about 38% of whom are students of color; 87% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% of whom did so for reading.

— Balboa Gifted/High Ability Magnet Elementary is a magnet school serving grades 1-5 in Northridge, California, with more than 710 students, about 65% of whom are students of color; 88% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% of whom did so for reading.

— Golden Elementary is a K-6 magnet school in Placentia, California, with 840 students, 72% of whom are students of color; 85% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% of whom did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top California magnet elementary schools.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in California

— Petaluma Accelerated Charter is a charter magnet school serving grades 7-8 in Petaluma, California, with almost 115 students, about 30% of whom are students of color; 98% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% of whom did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked middle school overall and the top-ranked charter middle school in the state.

— Science Academy STEM Magnet is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in North Hollywood, California. It has 325 students, 56% of whom are students of color; 100% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% of whom did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked middle school overall in the state.

— North Star Academy is a magnet school serving grades 3-8 in Redwood City, California. It has 535 students, 52% of whom are students of color; 96% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% of whom did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked elementary school overall and the top-ranked magnet elementary school in the state.

— Richardson Prep Hi is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in San Bernardino, California, with almost 600 students, about 95% of whom are students of color; 83% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% of whom did so for reading.

— Edison Computech is a magnet school serving grades 7-8 in Fresno, California, with 825 students, 85% of whom are students of color; 79% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% of whom did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top California magnet middle schools.

