CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Latest News » Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle…

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Arizona

U.S. News & World Report

November 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Arizona last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Arizona rankings are available for more than 1,250 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Arizona

Mesa Academy for Advanced Studies is a school serving grades 4-9 in Mesa, Arizona, with about 440 students, 28% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Knox Gifted Academy is a PK-6 school in Chandler, Arizona, with almost 700 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

Montessori Education Centre Charter School — Mesa is a K-7 charter school in Mesa, Arizona. It has almost 260 students, 25% of whom are students of color; 77% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% of whom did so for reading.

Chandler Traditional Academy — Independence is a PK-6 school in Sun Lakes, Arizona, with almost 900 students, 66% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

Cheyenne Traditional School is a PK-8 school in Scottsdale, Arizona, with more than 900 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 81% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Arizona elementary schools.

[READ: How to Evaluate Private Elementary Schools.]

Top Middle Schools in Arizona

Mesa Academy for Advanced Studies is a school serving grades 4-9 in Mesa, Arizona, with about 440 students, 28% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Arizona College Prep Oakland Campus is a school serving grades 6-8 in Chandler, Arizona. It has about 750 students, 63% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 24-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

Basha High School is a school serving grades 6-12 in Chandler, Arizona, with more than 2,500 students, 33% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

Arizona College Prep Erie Campus is a school serving grades 7-12 in Chandler, Arizona. It has 815 students, 53% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

Franklin Junior High School is a school serving grades 7 and 8 in Mesa, Arizona. It has about 270 students, 31% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 89% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Arizona middle schools.

[READ: Understanding Charter Schools vs. Public Schools.]

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Arizona

Montessori Education Centre Charter School — Mesa is a K-7 charter school in Mesa, Arizona. It has almost 260 students, 25% of whom are students of color; 77% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% of whom did so for reading.

Montessori Schoolhouse is a charter school serving grades 1-5 in Tucson, Arizona. It has about 80 students, 60% of whom are students of color; 95% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% of whom did so for reading.

Adams Traditional Academy is a K-8 charter school in Phoenix, Arizona. It has almost 600 students, 51% of whom are students of color; 84% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% of whom did so for reading.

Candeo Peoria is a K-8 charter school in Peoria, Arizona. It has about 600 students, 27% of whom are students of color; 82% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% of whom did so for reading.

Haven Montessori Charter School is a K-6 charter school in Flagstaff, Arizona. It has about 70 students, 18% of whom are students of color; 75% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% of whom did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Arizona charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Arizona

Pathfinder Academy is a K-8 charter school in Mesa, Arizona. It has about 400 students, 16% of whom are students of color; 75% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 71% of whom did so for reading.

Candeo Peoria is a K-8 charter school in Peoria, Arizona. It has about 600 students, 27% of whom are students of color; 82% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% of whom did so for reading.

Legacy Traditional School — Gilbert is a K-8 charter school in Gilbert, Arizona. It has more than 1,125 students, 40% of whom are students of color; 75% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 76% of whom did so for reading.

Legacy Traditional School — Chandler is a K-8 charter school in Chandler, Arizona. It has 1,230 students, 47% of whom are students of color; 74% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% of whom did so for reading.

Havasu Preparatory Academy is a K-8 charter school in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. It has about 230 students, 31% of whom are students of color; 62% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 67% of whom did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Arizona charter middle schools.

More from U.S. News

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Pennsylvania

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in New Jersey

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in California

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Arizona originally appeared on usnews.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up