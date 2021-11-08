Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Arizona

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Arizona last month, showing the best public elementary…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Arizona last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Arizona rankings are available for more than 1,250 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Arizona

— Mesa Academy for Advanced Studies is a school serving grades 4-9 in Mesa, Arizona, with about 440 students, 28% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Knox Gifted Academy is a PK-6 school in Chandler, Arizona, with almost 700 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— Montessori Education Centre Charter School — Mesa is a K-7 charter school in Mesa, Arizona. It has almost 260 students, 25% of whom are students of color; 77% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% of whom did so for reading.

— Chandler Traditional Academy — Independence is a PK-6 school in Sun Lakes, Arizona, with almost 900 students, 66% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

— Cheyenne Traditional School is a PK-8 school in Scottsdale, Arizona, with more than 900 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 81% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

Top Middle Schools in Arizona

— Arizona College Prep Oakland Campus is a school serving grades 6-8 in Chandler, Arizona. It has about 750 students, 63% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 24-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

— Basha High School is a school serving grades 6-12 in Chandler, Arizona, with more than 2,500 students, 33% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Arizona College Prep Erie Campus is a school serving grades 7-12 in Chandler, Arizona. It has 815 students, 53% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

— Franklin Junior High School is a school serving grades 7 and 8 in Mesa, Arizona. It has about 270 students, 31% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 89% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Arizona

— Montessori Schoolhouse is a charter school serving grades 1-5 in Tucson, Arizona. It has about 80 students, 60% of whom are students of color; 95% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% of whom did so for reading.

— Adams Traditional Academy is a K-8 charter school in Phoenix, Arizona. It has almost 600 students, 51% of whom are students of color; 84% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% of whom did so for reading.

— Candeo Peoria is a K-8 charter school in Peoria, Arizona. It has about 600 students, 27% of whom are students of color; 82% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 80% of whom did so for reading.

— Haven Montessori Charter School is a K-6 charter school in Flagstaff, Arizona. It has about 70 students, 18% of whom are students of color; 75% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% of whom did so for reading.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Arizona

— Pathfinder Academy is a K-8 charter school in Mesa, Arizona. It has about 400 students, 16% of whom are students of color; 75% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 71% of whom did so for reading.

— Legacy Traditional School — Gilbert is a K-8 charter school in Gilbert, Arizona. It has more than 1,125 students, 40% of whom are students of color; 75% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 76% of whom did so for reading.

— Legacy Traditional School — Chandler is a K-8 charter school in Chandler, Arizona. It has 1,230 students, 47% of whom are students of color; 74% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% of whom did so for reading.

— Havasu Preparatory Academy is a K-8 charter school in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. It has about 230 students, 31% of whom are students of color; 62% of whom scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 67% of whom did so for reading.

