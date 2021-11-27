HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Sheriff: Man charged in deaths of girl, 6, and her mother

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 3:15 PM

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Authorities in southern Maryland say that a man has been charged in the deaths of a 6-year-old girl and her 37-year-old mother. NBC Washington reported Friday that Lyneasha Justice Greenwell and her mother, Martina Patterson, were reported missing on Wednesday from their home in Lexington Park in St. Mary’s County. Authorities said they were later found buried in a shallow grave. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said authorities have charged Wayne Carroll Key Jr., with two counts of first-degree murder and related charges. Citing a court document, NBC Washington reported that Key and Patterson have another younger child in common together, who is safe. The court document also said that Key had previously threatened to kill Patterson.  

