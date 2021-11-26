BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 6:54 PM

Balanced Fund 16771.97 – 1.22 – 1.74 + 11.01

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2457.76 + .76 + .31 – .43

Emerging Markets 429.15 – 2.59 – 3.98 – 2.48

Equity Income Fund 17105.10 – 1.93 – 1.73 + 19.47

GNMA 778.92 + .31 – .13 – 1.17

General Municipal Debt 1531.99 + .14 + .21 + 2.47

Gold Fund 365.49 – 1.74 – 7.27 – 10.77

High Current Yield 2558.73 – .52 – 1.17 + 3.91

High Yield Municipal 741.98 + .14 + .22 + 5.54

International Fund 2435.18 – 2.62 – 4.86 + 7.46

Science and Technology Fund 5701.01 – 2.35 – 4.22 + 18.07

Short Investment Grade 389.74 + .10 – .14 + .09

Short Municipal 193.13 + .05 + .04 + .18

US Government 730.19 + .94 + .62 – 1.63

