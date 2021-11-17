CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 17056.22 – .19 + .22 + 12.89

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2446.41 + .26 – .72 – .89

Emerging Markets 451.23 – .63 + .71 + 2.53

Equity Income Fund 17441.94 – .37 – .04 + 21.82

GNMA 779.35 + .03 – .06 – 1.11

General Municipal Debt 1528.56 – .03 – .17 + 2.24

Gold Fund 396.67 + .48 + 2.10 – 3.16

High Current Yield 2589.67 – .06 – .35 + 5.17

High Yield Municipal 740.34 – .03 – .11 + 5.30

International Fund 2560.23 – .17 + .53 + 12.98

Science and Technology Fund 5942.50 – .89 + 1.44 + 23.07

Short Investment Grade 390.24 + .03 – .03 + .22

Short Municipal 193.06 – .04 + .14

US Government 725.04 + .22 – .28 – 2.33

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Pentagon boosts housing money for troops, as hunger persists

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up