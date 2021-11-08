Balanced Fund 17127.69 + .01 + 1.13 + 13.36 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2478.39 – .02 + 1.04 + .41 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 17127.69 + .01 + 1.13 + 13.36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2478.39 – .02 + 1.04 + .41

Emerging Markets 450.70 + .69 + .53 + 2.41

Equity Income Fund 17495.14 + .09 + 1.21 + 22.19

GNMA 782.00 – .16 + .11 – .78

General Municipal Debt 1527.97 + .08 + .53 + 2.20

Gold Fund 377.53 + .86 + 3.26 – 7.83

High Current Yield 2605.72 + .10 + .75 + 5.82

High Yield Municipal 739.11 + .09 + .71 + 5.13

International Fund 2579.11 + .33 + .80 + 13.81

Science and Technology Fund 6000.26 + .96 + 3.68 + 24.26

Short Investment Grade 390.86 – .07 + .13 + .38

Short Municipal 193.13 + .01 + .06 + .18

US Government 729.98 – .11 + .52 – 1.66

-0-

