CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Mobile vaccination clinics in Prince George's Co. | Many remote workers work 2nd job | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 6:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 17127.69 + .01 + 1.13 + 13.36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2478.39 – .02 + 1.04 + .41

Emerging Markets 450.70 + .69 + .53 + 2.41

Equity Income Fund 17495.14 + .09 + 1.21 + 22.19

GNMA 782.00 – .16 + .11 – .78

General Municipal Debt 1527.97 + .08 + .53 + 2.20

Gold Fund 377.53 + .86 + 3.26 – 7.83

High Current Yield 2605.72 + .10 + .75 + 5.82

High Yield Municipal 739.11 + .09 + .71 + 5.13

International Fund 2579.11 + .33 + .80 + 13.81

Science and Technology Fund 6000.26 + .96 + 3.68 + 24.26

Short Investment Grade 390.86 – .07 + .13 + .38

Short Municipal 193.13 + .01 + .06 + .18

US Government 729.98 – .11 + .52 – 1.66

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up