HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Latest News » Companies struggle with policy…

Companies struggle with policy to hire small, diverse firms

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Construction companies that are awarded contracts by the state are struggling to subcontract out to small businesses or firms that are owned by minorities or women. That’s according to state-sponsored working group. The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that Virginia is encouraging contractors to conduct business with small firms and businesses that are owned by women or minorities. The problem is that prime contractors “struggle to find qualified certified vendors,” the working group said. Some businesses are also unaware of opportunities. The working group is led by Virginia’s Department of General Services and the state Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity. The group recommended that the state make it easier for contractors to find certified subcontractors. 

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up