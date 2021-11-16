Citi Adds Wyndham Rewards to Credit Card Points Transfer Options

Eligible Citi credit card customers can now transfer rewards points to Wyndham Rewards, where they can redeem them for hotel…

Eligible Citi credit card customers can now transfer rewards points to Wyndham Rewards, where they can redeem them for hotel stays, resort experiences and more.

Consumers who earn ThankYou Points with the Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Credit Card, Citi Rewards+ Card or Citi ThankYou Preferred Card can take advantage of the new transfer option, as can Citi Double Cash Card users who convert their cash back rewards into ThankYou points.

How Can You Transfer Your ThankYou Points to Wyndham Rewards?

You’ll need to be enrolled in Wyndham Rewards to transfer your points, and customers can move between 1,000 and 500,000 ThankYou Points in a transfer. If you have the Citi Prestige or Citi Premier card, you can enjoy a 1-to-1 transfer rate, while one ThankYou Point is worth 0.8 of a Wyndham Rewards point with the Citi ThankYou Preferred Card, Citi Rewards+ Card and Citi Double Cash Card.

Eligible cardholders can transfer their points online at thankyou.com or by calling Citi’s ThankYou Service Center. You can reach the ThankYou Service Center domestically at 800-842-6596 (800-THANKYOU) from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday and Sunday.

Should You Transfer Your ThankYou Points to Wyndham Rewards?

Wyndham Rewards is the top-ranked program in U.S. News’ Best Hotel Rewards Programs ranking, so eligible Citi customers are getting more access to a useful loyalty program. Wyndham’s 9,000-plus hotels across 20 brands include The Registry Collection Hotels, Days Inn by Wyndham and La Quinta by Wyndham. A free night at one of Wyndham’s hotels requires 7,500, 15,000 or 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points.

The points transfer is especially useful for customers who get the 1-to-1 transfer rate with the Citi Premier or Citi Prestige cards. Citi offers numerous redemption options with ThankYou Points, and cardholders can review their choices at thankyou.com.

