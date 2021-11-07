CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
AP Top Political News at 2:18 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 12:00 AM

Kerry rallies global climate push as uncertainty grows in US

Biden hails infrastructure win as ‘monumental step forward’

The Latest: GOP, Democratic lawmakers visit climate talks

Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

Roads, transit, internet: What’s in the infrastructure bill

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

Culture war fight finds mixed success in school board races

Voting distrust likely to continue despite smooth election

In SC, Rep. Rice hopes impeachment vote doesn’t eclipse 2022

Voting lawsuit keeps Texas, Biden administration at odds

Latest News

