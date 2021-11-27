AP Top Political News at 12:44 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Can Biden find the right balance on immigration? Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban EXPLAINER:…

Can Biden find the right balance on immigration? Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban EXPLAINER: What happened to the Afghanistan evacuation? US lawmakers visit Taiwan; China conducts military patrols Omar seeks action over House colleague’s remarks on Muslims In Nantucket, Biden shops, attends Christmas tree lighting Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving New maps spark debate over majority-minority districts Some fear China could win from US spat with Marshall Islands Polyp in Biden’s colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.