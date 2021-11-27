HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:44 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Can Biden find the right balance on immigration?

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

EXPLAINER: What happened to the Afghanistan evacuation?

US lawmakers visit Taiwan; China conducts military patrols

Omar seeks action over House colleague’s remarks on Muslims

In Nantucket, Biden shops, attends Christmas tree lighting

Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving

New maps spark debate over majority-minority districts

Some fear China could win from US spat with Marshall Islands

Polyp in Biden’s colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up