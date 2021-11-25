THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

Houston highway project sparks debate over racial equity

Polyp in Biden’s colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous

Many environmentalists back Biden’s move to tap oil reserve

Beyond Manchin: Dems’ $2T bill faces Senate gauntlet

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

Apple suing Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group

After 4 years as pawn in US-China game, Seattle man is home

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up