AP Top Political News at 1:02 p.m. EST The Associated Press

As Biden’s big bill advances, so does Pelosi’s big legacy US climate pledge faces test in Senate with global impact…

As Biden’s big bill advances, so does Pelosi’s big legacy US climate pledge faces test in Senate with global impact US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing — the holiday season Ohio governor signs new congressional district map into law What’s inside Biden’s $2T social and climate measure Checkup finds Biden ‘vigorous’; Harris briefly in power Landrieu back in spotlight tackling infrastructure, equity Top US diplomat warns Russian group not to interfere in Mali A year later, Rhode Island buildings still say ‘Plantations’ Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.