The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain

Thousands of intel officers refusing vaccine risk dismissal

After Virginia, GOP amplifies debate over race and education

Son and colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell

Traveler with Biden tested positive for virus in Scotland

Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier charged with lying

First person of color confirmed as next Census Bureau leader

The AP Interview: Justice Dept. conducting cyber crackdown

What’s in, and what’s out, as House nears vote on Biden bill

No arm-twisting: Kerry says corporates back plan to cut CO2

