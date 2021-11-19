AP Top Political News at 2:11 a.m. EST The Associated Press

White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla. Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda Biden praises…

White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla. Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda Biden praises Canada, Mexico as leaders discuss strains House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism 2 Iranians charged with threatening US voters in 2020 Harris pushes back against reports of West Wing tensions Biden: US may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics Biden administration acts to restore clean-water safeguards Trump endorses Gosar one day after House censure Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.