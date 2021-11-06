CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
AP Top Political News at 12:40 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021

Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill

Roads, transit, internet: What’s in the infrastructure bill

What’s in, and what’s out, as House nears vote on Biden bill

Local Democrats warn party: Growing Republican wave is real

Colin Powell remembered as a model for future generations

Biden’s bet that economy would boost Democrats falls flat

Former Justice Dept. lawyer cuts Jan. 6 deposition short

Virginia Dems concede defeat, say Republicans control House

Surprise NJ Senate winner says sorry amid scrutiny of posts

Court to hear cases of docs convicted in pain pill schemes

Latest News

