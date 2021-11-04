CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
AP Top Political News at 12:36 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

The AP Interview: Justice Dept. conducting cyber crackdown

Analysis: After tough election, Biden dismisses danger signs

More issues, less Trump: GOP sees model after Virginia win

House prepares to debate, vote after bolstering Biden’s bill

All eyes on vulnerable House Democrats after election losses

High court seems ready to strike down New York gun law

Phil Murphy narrowly reelected governor in New Jersey

Rattled Democrats reckon with bruising results in VA, NJ

Biden says Virginia race wasn’t blowback against him

AP FACT CHECK: Biden distorts Virginia’s electoral history

