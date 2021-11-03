Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin
Takeaways from Tuesday’s elections: Bad omens for Democrats
Close races for governor unfolding in Virginia, New Jersey
Right to eat, worship among measures weighed by US voters
Biden uses trip abroad to confront China on climate, more
Supreme Court to hear arguments in major gun rights case
Live updates: Dearborn elects first Arab American mayor
Minneapolis voters reject replacing police with new agency
AP VoteCast: Youngkin makes up ground with suburbanites
Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit
