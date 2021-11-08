CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EST

November 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden faces fresh challenges after infrastructure victory

High court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance

Top Republicans bullish on 2022 prospects after Virginia win

AP FACT CHECK: Biden hypes $1T bill impact on electric cars

Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor’s races

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

Kerry rallies global climate push as uncertainty grows in US

Biden hails infrastructure win as ‘monumental step forward’

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

The Latest: GOP, Democratic lawmakers visit climate talks

