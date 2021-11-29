HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
AP Top Political News at 12:25 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021

Inside the ‘big wave’ of misinformation targeted at Latinos

Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight

Justices’ views on abortion in their own words and votes

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Former Pentagon chief sues to publish material in memoir

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

Can Biden find the right balance on immigration?

Chris Christie aims to shape future for GOP and for himself

Some states dropping ‘dehumanizing’ terms for immigrants

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

