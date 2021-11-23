THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
AP Top Political News at 1:10 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

Alex Jones, Roger Stone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

Fed’s Powell will aim to win a high-stakes bet in 2nd term

Harris announces $1.5B investment in health care workforce

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’

Vermont Democratic US Rep. Peter Welch to seek Senate seat

In Africa, Blinken sees limits of US influence abroad

US announces more sanctions over Russian gas pipeline

Mississippi loses Supreme Court water fight with Tennessee

How Ohio’s new US congressional map sprinted into law

