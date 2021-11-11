11 Seasonal Jobs for Retirees

For retirees looking to earn extra income or stay active, picking up a temporary position may be an ideal fit.…

For retirees looking to earn extra income or stay active, picking up a temporary position may be an ideal fit. “Seasonal work can be fun, as you know it is just for a specified amount of time,” says Dawn-Marie Joseph, founder of Estate Planning & Preservation in Williamston, Michigan. You could have the chance to learn new skills and meet people too.

Some retailers and online businesses are taking on additional employees as companies gear up for a new holiday season. Sales are predicted to be up 7% from last year, according to a September 2021 shopping report by consulting firm KPMG. The job search website FlexJobs reports that 1-800Accountant, Amazon, Gap, Godiva, Nordstrom, Williams-Sonoma and Wine.com are among the businesses hiring for seasonal jobs.

Opportunities for temporary positions extend beyond the holiday months, as organizations may take on more employees during busy periods like harvest time, peak vacation days and seasons that have special events like proms, graduations and weddings.

Some jobs begin as temporary and extend into a long-term commitment. While much depends on the company’s needs and budget, if you’d like to stay, you may have the chance to discuss the option. You could also use a seasonal job as an opportunity to dip back into the job market. “Getting your foot in the door is an advantage,” says Vicki Salemi, a career expert at Monster in New York City. “You can demonstrate your hard work ethic and strive to maintain a positive attitude.”

Seasonal jobs for retirees include:

— Customer service.

— Retail stores.

— Resort work.

— Package delivery.

— Tax preparer.

— Orchard jobs.

— Driver shifts.

— Substitute teacher or aide.

— National park employee.

— Nursery worker.

— Lawn care.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect from seasonal jobs and where to find them.

Customer Service

During busy times of the year like the holidays, retailers look for help answering calls to handle customer questions and exchanges. If you have strong relationship skills and enjoy assisting others, this might be a good position to consider. Many customer service roles are remote, so you can put in your hours at home and avoid a commute.

Retail Stores

Whether it’s stocking shelves, greeting customers or working as a cashier, stores typically look for extra hands during the holiday season. Hours may vary and include evenings or weekends. Some places will offer discounts on the merchandise you purchase or other perks for stepping in at a busy time of the year. Check for signs at retailers in your area or search online to find which stores are asking for help.

Resort Work

Golf courses often look for extra hands to help with maintenance work or serving food and beverages during busy months. Hotels and resorts may hire additional help during peak tourist times. If you live in an area which has an influx of visitors during certain seasons, you can offer to work at local shops and restaurants to keep up with demand.

Package Delivery

If you appreciate the chance to move around and interact with others, you might look for a package delivery position. Through Instacart, you can shop for customers and deliver orders. Online retailers like Amazon also tend to look for additional workers during the holiday season.

Tax Preparer

If you’re skilled in math or have a background in accounting or bookkeeping, preparing taxes might be a solid fit. You can work from your own home and help others get their tax forms ready. The height of tax season runs from January to April. You must have a preparer tax identification number from the IRS in order to assist in preparing federal tax returns for compensation.

Orchard Jobs

During harvest times, farms that cater to guests frequently bring on additional help for a few months. You’ll likely get to sample the produce and receive a discount on purchases. If you tend to visit an apple orchard in the autumn or go to a strawberry farm every spring, it may be worth calling or visiting prior to the picking season to see if the place is making additional hires.

Driver Shifts

If you’re familiar with the roads in your area or had a career in transportation, you can sign on as a limousine driver during prom and wedding season. In addition to having a driver’s license, you may have to undergo a background check. Some states require a chauffeur license or for-hire endorsement for limousine drivers. Other driver opportunities could be found at tourist attractions, where you might drive visitors around in a tour vehicle.

Substitute Teacher or Aide

For those with a background in teaching or education, taking on the role of a substitute teacher or aide could give you the chance to get back in the classroom. You may be able to choose the days you want to work during the school year or select a summer session that is offered in your town.

National Park Employee

If you have a degree in forestry, conservation or other environment and biology fields, you could get a position working during peak seasons at national parks. You might get involved at a front desk where you can greet visitors and share information about the park. Other opportunities may involve guiding tours, giving talks and presentations or helping to maintain trails.

Nursery Worker

For green thumbs, lending a hand at a local nursery during spring creates the chance to be around both plants and people. If you’re knowledgeable about flowers and gardening, you can share tips with customers and answer questions about seeds, soil types and plant care. Visit your local nursery or search online to see if positions are available as spring approaches.

Lawn Care

If you thrive on being outside and taking care of properties, you might be able to offer services to those in your neighborhood. Set a rate and advertise what you can do, whether it’s mowing the lawn, maintaining gardens or watering plants and flowers. You may be able to help others on a regular basis or during times when they are traveling.

