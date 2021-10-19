U.S. News Ranks the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022

The U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Places to Retire can help you select where to spend…

The U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Places to Retire can help you select where to spend your retirement years. The analysis compares the 150 most populous metropolitan areas in the country as potential places to retire.

[See: The Best Places to Retire in 2021.]

The Best Places to Retire ranking includes data about housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. These factors are weighted based on a U.S. News online survey of people age 45 and older about their retirement preferences.

Florida dominates the 2022 list of best places to retire, making up eight of the top 10 places to retire. Sarasota, Florida, ranks as the best place to retire in the U.S. for the second year in a row, thanks to high marks for desirability combined with a reasonable cost of living.

[SEE: The Best Beach Towns to Retire in the U.S.]

Several other Florida cities rose in the 2022 rankings, including Naples, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, Tampa and Pensacola due to consistent housing costs and a continuing high desire to retire in Florida. Many Florida cities had high desirability ratings based on a U.S. News online survey about where people age 45 and older are most interested in retiring. The highly ranked Florida cities typically also have affordable housing costs, high-quality health care and residents who report liking where they live.

The 10 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022:

1. Sarasota, Florida.

2. Naples, Florida.

3. Daytona Beach, Florida.

4. Melbourne, Florida.

5. Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

6. Tampa, Florida.

7. Fort Myers, Florida.

8. Port St. Lucie, Florida.

9. Ann Arbor, Michigan.

10. Pensacola, Florida.

[See: Retirement Spots With Year-Round Nice Weather.]

A potential retirement spot’s cost of living is often an important consideration for retirees living on a fixed income. While the cost of housing is factored into the overall Best Places to Retire ranking, U.S. News breaks out especially affordable places to retire into its own ranking.

The 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022:

1. Daytona Beach, Florida.

2. Pensacola, Florida.

3. Lakeland, Florida.

4. Asheville, North Carolina.

5. Ocala, Florida.

6. Knoxville, Tennessee.

7. Scranton, Pennsylvania.

8. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

9. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

10. Grand Rapids, Michigan.

More from U.S. News

The Best Places to Retire in 2022

10 Affordable Places to Retire on the Water

The Best Places to Retire in Florida

U.S. News Ranks the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022 originally appeared on usnews.com