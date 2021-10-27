Balanced Fund 16820.32 – .30 – .04 + 11.33 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2462.15 + .64 + 1.19 – .25 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16820.32 – .30 – .04 + 11.33

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2462.15 + .64 + 1.19 – .25

Emerging Markets 449.95 – .95 – 1.48 + 2.24

Equity Income Fund 17100.02 – 1.11 – .60 + 19.43

GNMA 780.46 + .01 – .06 – .97

General Municipal Debt 1517.36 + .11 – .16 + 1.49

Gold Fund 377.29 – .37 + .93 – 7.89

High Current Yield 2587.53 – .01 – .11 + 5.08

High Yield Municipal 732.50 + .12 – .11 + 4.19

International Fund 2528.27 – .54 – .30 + 11.57

Science and Technology Fund 5648.25 – .71 – .75 + 16.97

Short Investment Grade 390.50 – .02 – .10 + .29

Short Municipal 192.99 – .09 + .10

US Government 725.68 + .11 + .40 – 2.24

