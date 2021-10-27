Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. to lift mask mandate | Some may need fourth shot | Va. among best for vaccinations | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16820.32 – .30 – .04 + 11.33

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2462.15 + .64 + 1.19 – .25

Emerging Markets 449.95 – .95 – 1.48 + 2.24

Equity Income Fund 17100.02 – 1.11 – .60 + 19.43

GNMA 780.46 + .01 – .06 – .97

General Municipal Debt 1517.36 + .11 – .16 + 1.49

Gold Fund 377.29 – .37 + .93 – 7.89

High Current Yield 2587.53 – .01 – .11 + 5.08

High Yield Municipal 732.50 + .12 – .11 + 4.19

International Fund 2528.27 – .54 – .30 + 11.57

Science and Technology Fund 5648.25 – .71 – .75 + 16.97

Short Investment Grade 390.50 – .02 – .10 + .29

Short Municipal 192.99 – .09 + .10

US Government 725.68 + .11 + .40 – 2.24

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Biden's OMB controller pick faces opportunity to reinvigorate long-vacant role

State Dept. highlights workforce goals as part of 'historic' modernization strategy

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up