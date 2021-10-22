Coronavirus News: Alexandria schools launch testing program | Pfizer says vaccine more than 90% effective for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 6:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16823.57 – .02 + .61 + 11.35

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2437.51 + .35 – .39 – 1.25

Emerging Markets 453.60 – .09 + .21 + 3.07

Equity Income Fund 17265.47 + .39 + 1.80 + 20.59

GNMA 779.17 – .03 – .32 – 1.14

General Municipal Debt 1516.41 – .02 – .29 + 1.43

Gold Fund 374.69 + .55 + 1.06 – 8.53

High Current Yield 2586.49 – .08 – .07 + 5.04

High Yield Municipal 731.77 – .02 – .29 + 4.08

International Fund 2535.41 + .37 + .69 + 11.88

Science and Technology Fund 5662.94 – 1.01 + 1.01 + 17.28

Short Investment Grade 390.43 – .04 – .14 + .27

Short Municipal 193.04 – .01 – .09 + .13

US Government 723.44 + .23 – .31 – 2.54

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up