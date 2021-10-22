Balanced Fund 16823.57 – .02 + .61 + 11.35 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2437.51 + .35 – .39 – 1.25 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16823.57 – .02 + .61 + 11.35

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2437.51 + .35 – .39 – 1.25

Emerging Markets 453.60 – .09 + .21 + 3.07

Equity Income Fund 17265.47 + .39 + 1.80 + 20.59

GNMA 779.17 – .03 – .32 – 1.14

General Municipal Debt 1516.41 – .02 – .29 + 1.43

Gold Fund 374.69 + .55 + 1.06 – 8.53

High Current Yield 2586.49 – .08 – .07 + 5.04

High Yield Municipal 731.77 – .02 – .29 + 4.08

International Fund 2535.41 + .37 + .69 + 11.88

Science and Technology Fund 5662.94 – 1.01 + 1.01 + 17.28

Short Investment Grade 390.43 – .04 – .14 + .27

Short Municipal 193.04 – .01 – .09 + .13

US Government 723.44 + .23 – .31 – 2.54

