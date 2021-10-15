Balanced Fund 16721.78 + .34 + 1.23 + 10.68 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2446.91 – .26 + .82 – .87 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16721.78 + .34 + 1.23 + 10.68

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2446.91 – .26 + .82 – .87

Emerging Markets 453.61 + 1.19 + 2.33 + 3.07

Equity Income Fund 16965.31 + .59 + 1.51 + 18.49

GNMA 781.64 – .13 – .82

General Municipal Debt 1520.84 + .01 + 1.73

Gold Fund 370.81 – .63 + 6.15 – 9.47

High Current Yield 2588.99 + .07 + .21 + 5.14

High Yield Municipal 734.08 + .01 + .01 + 4.41

International Fund 2518.44 + .84 + 2.63 + 11.13

Science and Technology Fund 5608.06 + .55 + 3.06 + 16.14

Short Investment Grade 390.89 – .08 – .12 + .39

Short Municipal 193.19 – .01 + .01 + .21

US Government 725.06 – .36 + .21 – 2.33

