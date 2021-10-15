Coronavirus News: States can reserve shots for kids next week | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | National Zoo lions, tigers are recovering | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16721.78 + .34 + 1.23 + 10.68

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2446.91 – .26 + .82 – .87

Emerging Markets 453.61 + 1.19 + 2.33 + 3.07

Equity Income Fund 16965.31 + .59 + 1.51 + 18.49

GNMA 781.64 – .13 – .82

General Municipal Debt 1520.84 + .01 + 1.73

Gold Fund 370.81 – .63 + 6.15 – 9.47

High Current Yield 2588.99 + .07 + .21 + 5.14

High Yield Municipal 734.08 + .01 + .01 + 4.41

International Fund 2518.44 + .84 + 2.63 + 11.13

Science and Technology Fund 5608.06 + .55 + 3.06 + 16.14

Short Investment Grade 390.89 – .08 – .12 + .39

Short Municipal 193.19 – .01 + .01 + .21

US Government 725.06 – .36 + .21 – 2.33

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up