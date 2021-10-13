Coronavirus News: When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Questions on J&J boosters | Cases declining in much of US | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16501.95 + .32 + .24 + 9.22

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2445.96 + .39 + .07 – .90

Emerging Markets 445.01 + 1.04 + 2.11 + 1.12

Equity Income Fund 16602.05 + .20 + .06 + 15.95

GNMA 781.60 + .03 – .19 – .83

General Municipal Debt 1520.33 + .01 – .13 + 1.69

Gold Fund 364.86 + 2.92 + 6.12 – 10.93

High Current Yield 2579.69 + .03 – .09 + 4.76

High Yield Municipal 734.09 + .02 – .12 + 4.42

International Fund 2468.32 + 1.01 + 1.45 + 8.92

Science and Technology Fund 5466.09 + 1.07 + 1.07 + 13.20

Short Investment Grade 391.08 – .02 – .13 + .44

Short Municipal 193.18 – .02 + .20

US Government 725.62 + .02 – .21 – 2.25

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

Army's largest corps is getting its troops AI-enabled

What’s in a name? For the Department of the Navy, it signifies resolve

AbilityOne program seeks higher minimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up