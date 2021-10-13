Balanced Fund 16501.95 + .32 + .24 + 9.22 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2445.96 + .39 + .07 – .90 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16501.95 + .32 + .24 + 9.22

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2445.96 + .39 + .07 – .90

Emerging Markets 445.01 + 1.04 + 2.11 + 1.12

Equity Income Fund 16602.05 + .20 + .06 + 15.95

GNMA 781.60 + .03 – .19 – .83

General Municipal Debt 1520.33 + .01 – .13 + 1.69

Gold Fund 364.86 + 2.92 + 6.12 – 10.93

High Current Yield 2579.69 + .03 – .09 + 4.76

High Yield Municipal 734.09 + .02 – .12 + 4.42

International Fund 2468.32 + 1.01 + 1.45 + 8.92

Science and Technology Fund 5466.09 + 1.07 + 1.07 + 13.20

Short Investment Grade 391.08 – .02 – .13 + .44

Short Municipal 193.18 – .02 + .20

US Government 725.62 + .02 – .21 – 2.25

