The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 6:42 PM

Balanced Fund 16543.03 + .49 + 1.09 + 9.49

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2434.82 – .39 – .39 – 1.36

Emerging Markets 443.46 + 1.76 + .80 + .77

Equity Income Fund 16713.57 + .73 + 2.41 + 16.73

GNMA 782.60 – .06 – .08 – .70

General Municipal Debt 1521.17 – .08 – .10 + 1.75

Gold Fund 346.65 + .83 + 3.66 – 15.37

High Current Yield 2585.98 + .16 – .17 + 5.02

High Yield Municipal 734.68 – .04 – .12 + 4.50

International Fund 2456.63 + .97 + .26 + 8.40

Science and Technology Fund 5478.68 + 1.31 + 1.77 + 13.46

Short Investment Grade 391.55 – .01 – .04 + .56

Short Municipal 193.18 – .02 – .01 + .20

US Government 725.32 – .25 – .19 – 2.29

