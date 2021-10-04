Balanced Fund 16370.49 – .68 – 1.79 + 8.35
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2450.03 – .15 – .46 – .74
Emerging Markets 434.48 – 1.37 – 2.94 – 1.27
Equity Income Fund 16439.93 – .43 – 1.67 + 14.82
GNMA 784.34 – .01 + .27 – .48
General Municipal Debt 1523.25 + .05 – .44 + 1.89
Gold Fund 337.64 + 1.16 – .15 – 17.57
High Current Yield 2588.73 – .09 – .31 + 5.13
High Yield Municipal 735.69 + .02 – .49 + 4.64
International Fund 2428.78 – 1.19 – 3.63 + 7.17
Science and Technology Fund 5281.97 – 2.96 – 5.93 + 9.39
Short Investment Grade 391.83 – .02 + .04 + .63
Short Municipal 193.22 + .01 – .08 + .23
US Government 728.35 – .07 + .01 – 1.88
