Balanced Fund 16477.33 + .69 – 1.19 + 9.06 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2453.52 + .38 – .42 – .60 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16477.33 + .69 – 1.19 + 9.06

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2453.52 + .38 – .42 – .60

Emerging Markets 440.54 + .14 – 1.26 + .10

Equity Income Fund 16505.11 + 1.13 – .99 + 15.28

GNMA 784.30 + .14 + .18 – .49

General Municipal Debt 1522.26 – .03 – .64 + 1.82

Gold Fund 333.78 – .19 – 1.23 – 18.51

High Current Yield 2590.13 – .01 – .27 + 5.19

High Yield Municipal 735.51 – .01 – .64 + 4.62

International Fund 2460.84 + .43 – 2.65 + 8.59

Science and Technology Fund 5435.51 + .97 – 3.91 + 12.57

Short Investment Grade 391.91 + .05 + .07 + .65

Short Municipal 193.18 – .01 – .12 + .20

US Government 728.86 + .30 – .07 – 1.81

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.