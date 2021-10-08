Hyatt and Chase Launch World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

Small business owners whose travel spending includes stays at Hyatt hotels have a new credit card option with the World…

Small business owners whose travel spending includes stays at Hyatt hotels have a new credit card option with the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card.

The card, offered by Chase Card Services and Hyatt Hotels Corp., is the first business credit card from Hyatt, and it comes with points earning tailored to the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

How Do Points Work With the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card?

You’ll earn the most — nine points per dollar — with the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card for spending at Hyatt hotels and resorts and at eligible Small Luxury Hotels of the World properties.

The card also offers a rewards category that shifts with your spending: You’ll earn two points per dollar in your top three spending categories out of eight options each quarter through the end of 2022, and in your top two categories each quarter after that. Spending categories include dining, shipping, airline tickets purchased from airlines, car rentals, and social media and search engine advertising.

Cardholders will also earn two points per dollar for fitness club and gym memberships. All other purchases earn one point per dollar.

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card also comes with a sign-up offer worth 75,000 points for business owners who spend at least $7,500 in the three months after opening their account. You can book a hotel for as little as 5,000 points per night, depending on its category designation from Hyatt.

Five of the nine points per dollar you earn from Hyatt stays and other qualified spending are “base points” that come with your World of Hyatt membership, but all of the other points you’ll earn with this card are “bonus points.” Bonus points count the same as base points for card reward purposes, but they don’t help you achieve higher status within the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

You can use your points to book hotel stays, upgrade your room, cover your bill at participating restaurants within Hyatt properties and more. Keep in mind that you’ll need to use your bonus points for business purposes.

Comparing Business Credit Cards

If you’re looking for a business credit card with travel perks, there are plenty of co-branded options. If you prefer Hilton hotels, for instance, you can consider the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, but if your travel spending includes lots of airfare, you might consider cards such as the Delta SkyMiles Gold Business American Express Card.

Business owners with travel spending that includes a variety of brands may be more drawn to cards such as the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card and The Business Platinum Card from American Express, both of which also offer rewards for eligible travel expenses.

Should You Get the Card?

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card offers solid rewards for business owners who are loyal to Hyatt hotels. If your business expenses vary throughout the year, you might be especially drawn to the card’s shifting two-point-per-dollar categories.

If you’re looking for a rewards program that isn’t tied to a brand, you can consider more general options. General travel credit cards may even allow business users to transfer rewards to brand loyalty programs.

When making your decision, you may want to keep in mind the card’s $199 annual fee and other benefits, such as travel and emergency assistance services, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, and its lack of foreign transaction fee.

